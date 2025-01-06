Modison Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
23.31
33.38
21.67
20.45
Depreciation
-6.6
-6.07
-6.17
-6.28
Tax paid
-5.16
-7.37
-3.74
-7.1
Working capital
12.02
3.02
24.43
5.84
Other operating items
Operating
23.56
22.96
36.18
12.91
Capital expenditure
13.88
10.49
9.86
5.69
Free cash flow
37.44
33.45
46.05
18.6
Equity raised
322.47
287.34
255.41
221.75
Investing
0.01
0.03
1.56
0
Financing
25.86
-14.26
12.49
25.09
Dividends paid
3.25
4.87
3.25
3.25
Net in cash
389.03
311.44
318.76
268.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.