|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|Modison Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment Board meeting outcome to considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Modison Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. Board Meeting Outcome for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30Th June 2024 and Change in Directors and Auditors. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors for FY 2024-25 Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Modison Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MODISON LIMITED has informed that Board meeting of the Company is scheduled on 29.05.2024 to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and recommend final dividend. Outcome of Board meeting held on 29.05.2024 to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results and Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Modison Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To appoint Ms. Reena Solanki as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company. 3. To discuss and propose Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 and to fix record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend if declared. As per Attachment Declared Interim Dividend - As per attached sheet (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 13.02.2024)
