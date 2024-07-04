Newspaper publication to intimate Shareholder about 41st Annual General meeting of the company Register of Members and Share Transfer Book will remain closed from 24.07.2024 to 30.07.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024) As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)