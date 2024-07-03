Modison Ltd Summary

Modison Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Modison Metals Limited as a trading unit in 1965, by Mr. G.L. Modi, to deal in tool steels and export of engineering and general merchandise. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Modison Metals Limited to Modison Limited, pursuant to the fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd July, 2022. The Company is a leadingmanufacturer of Electrical contacts in all the three segments, LV, MV & HV. It operates in two business segments: Electrical Contacts and Silver Flatware. It manufactures electrical contacts for low, medium, high and extra high voltage switchgears. Silver Flatware is the other product manufactured by the Company. Presently, the Modison Group has plants at two locations in Western India, viz. Vapi and Silvassa.A decade later in 1975, Mr. G.L. Modi established the first manufacturing facility in Mumbai, for refining of silver and started exporting large quantities of refined silver to renowned bankers and dealers in Europe and U.S.A. MODISON was instrumental in establishing 999 Good Delivery Silver Bars in India for bullion trading.Within two years after starting silver refining, the companys founder realized the vast potential for Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for switchgear industry and thus facilities were added to manufacture silver and silver alloy wires, plates, strips and solid/ bitmetal contacts. This was the beginning of Modisons contacts manufacturing at Mumbai. The company soon realized that in order to cater to the market needs, the company must have a sound technical and R&D back-up. With this in mind the company signed up technical collaboration with DODUCO KG, Pforzheim, Germany, in 1983, the worlds leading manufacturer of contact materials.From 1983 till 1996 Modison had technical collaboration with DODUCO. The excellent technical support from DODUCO helped Modison develop many hi-tech products, which were hitherto, imported by Indian Switchgear Industry.In 2009-10, the Company installed automatic contact welding and forming line; in 2011, it developed silver compound business; developed high performance current carrying contacts; in 2017-18, it acquired M/s. Modison Contacts Private Limited for expansion of business. In April 2019, the Company initiated the process of forming a Joint venture Company as a subsidiary Company of Modison Metals Limited to manufacture tungsten metal products. For expansion, it entered into a MOU for purchase of land at Vapi costing Rs 9.10 Crores.