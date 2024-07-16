|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|2
|200
|Final
|Recommended the payment of final Dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 2/~ per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Fixes Record Date For Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)
|Dividend
|13 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|0.5
|50
|Interim
|Declared the Interim Dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.