SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹6.05
Prev. Close₹5.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.03
Day's High₹6.05
Day's Low₹5.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-312.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-276.49
-256.31
-204.36
19.12
Net Worth
-267.85
-247.67
-195.72
27.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
93.99
264.55
445.64
393.05
yoy growth (%)
-64.47
-40.63
13.37
9.14
Raw materials
-86.8
-213.7
-359.74
-319.19
As % of sales
92.35
80.78
80.72
81.2
Employee costs
-10.5
-15.65
-15.46
-14.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-62.04
-21.33
7.72
5.06
Depreciation
-7.51
-7.2
-6.58
-6.04
Tax paid
30.1
7.09
-2.26
-1.67
Working capital
-4.06
46.49
22.66
1.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.47
-40.63
13.37
9.14
Op profit growth
-218.33
-63.78
16.27
2.53
EBIT growth
-347.4
-72.54
17.46
2.98
Net profit growth
406.67
-360.79
61.13
9.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1.53
1.55
28.05
66.74
96.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.53
1.55
28.05
66.74
96.89
Other Operating Income
3.15
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.59
0.74
0.35
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,840
|65.5
|1,23,748.13
|474.63
|0.76
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,296.8
|64.67
|1,17,391.56
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
675.8
|111.9
|1,06,414.84
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|44.89
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
66.26
|45.07
|90,038.37
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
258.1
|175.65
|89,906.88
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Rakesh Ramanlal Shah
Executive Director
Shaishav Rakeshkumar Shah
Additional Director
TanujMarut Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepali Rohira
Additional Director
M S Sahu
Additional Director
R N Nayak
Additional Director
Varsha Biswajit Adhikari
CH 7 Inspire business Park,
Shantigram Khodiyar,
Gujarat - 382421
Tel: -
Website: http://www.imp-powers.com
Email: investor@imp-powers.com; parvati@imp-powers.com; s
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
The flagship of the IMP Mangalam Group, IMP Powers Limited was established on March 24, 1961 and was promoted by R R Dhoot. It manufactures electrical instruments like ammeters, voltmeters, frequency ...
Read More
