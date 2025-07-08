iifl-logo
IMP Powers Ltd Share Price Live

5.6
(-5.08%)
Dec 28, 2023|12:00:00 AM

  • Open6.05
  • Day's High6.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.9
  • Day's Low5.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-312.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
IMP Powers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

6.05

Prev. Close

5.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.03

Day's High

6.05

Day's Low

5.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-312.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IMP Powers Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

IMP Powers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IMP Powers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:57 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.75%

Non-Promoter- 83.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IMP Powers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-276.49

-256.31

-204.36

19.12

Net Worth

-267.85

-247.67

-195.72

27.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

93.99

264.55

445.64

393.05

yoy growth (%)

-64.47

-40.63

13.37

9.14

Raw materials

-86.8

-213.7

-359.74

-319.19

As % of sales

92.35

80.78

80.72

81.2

Employee costs

-10.5

-15.65

-15.46

-14.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-62.04

-21.33

7.72

5.06

Depreciation

-7.51

-7.2

-6.58

-6.04

Tax paid

30.1

7.09

-2.26

-1.67

Working capital

-4.06

46.49

22.66

1.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.47

-40.63

13.37

9.14

Op profit growth

-218.33

-63.78

16.27

2.53

EBIT growth

-347.4

-72.54

17.46

2.98

Net profit growth

406.67

-360.79

61.13

9.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1.53

1.55

28.05

66.74

96.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.53

1.55

28.05

66.74

96.89

Other Operating Income

3.15

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.59

0.74

0.35

0

0

IMP Powers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,840

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.8

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.8

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.1

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IMP Powers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Rakesh Ramanlal Shah

Executive Director

Shaishav Rakeshkumar Shah

Additional Director

TanujMarut Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepali Rohira

Additional Director

M S Sahu

Additional Director

R N Nayak

Additional Director

Varsha Biswajit Adhikari

Registered Office

CH 7 Inspire business Park,

Shantigram Khodiyar,

Gujarat - 382421

Tel: -

Website: http://www.imp-powers.com

Email: investor@imp-powers.com; parvati@imp-powers.com; s

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

The flagship of the IMP Mangalam Group, IMP Powers Limited was established on March 24, 1961 and was promoted by R R Dhoot. It manufactures electrical instruments like ammeters, voltmeters, frequency ...
Reports by IMP Powers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the IMP Powers Ltd share price today?

The IMP Powers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of IMP Powers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IMP Powers Ltd is ₹4.84 Cr. as of 28 Dec ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of IMP Powers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IMP Powers Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 28 Dec ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IMP Powers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IMP Powers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IMP Powers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Dec ‘23

What is the CAGR of IMP Powers Ltd?

IMP Powers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.09%, 3 Years at -31.34%, 1 Year at -15.79%, 6 Month at 45.45%, 3 Month at 12.00% and 1 Month at -7.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IMP Powers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IMP Powers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

