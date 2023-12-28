IMP Powers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-62.04
-21.33
7.72
5.06
Depreciation
-7.51
-7.2
-6.58
-6.04
Tax paid
30.1
7.09
-2.26
-1.67
Working capital
-4.06
46.49
22.66
1.42
Other operating items
Operating
-43.52
25.04
21.53
-1.22
Capital expenditure
-2.64
6.81
10.06
6.67
Free cash flow
-46.16
31.85
31.59
5.45
Equity raised
182.51
207.71
193.95
187.21
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
119.94
55.85
6.09
-1.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0.43
0.43
Net in cash
256.29
295.41
232.07
191.52
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.