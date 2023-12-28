iifl-logo
IMP Powers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.6
(-5.08%)
Dec 28, 2023|12:00:00 AM

IMP Powers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-62.04

-21.33

7.72

5.06

Depreciation

-7.51

-7.2

-6.58

-6.04

Tax paid

30.1

7.09

-2.26

-1.67

Working capital

-4.06

46.49

22.66

1.42

Other operating items

Operating

-43.52

25.04

21.53

-1.22

Capital expenditure

-2.64

6.81

10.06

6.67

Free cash flow

-46.16

31.85

31.59

5.45

Equity raised

182.51

207.71

193.95

187.21

Investing

0

0

0

-0.01

Financing

119.94

55.85

6.09

-1.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0.43

0.43

Net in cash

256.29

295.41

232.07

191.52

