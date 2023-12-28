iifl-logo
iifl-logo

IMP Powers Ltd Key Ratios

5.6
(-5.08%)
Dec 28, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IMP Powers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.85

-40.63

12.82

9.06

Op profit growth

-214.61

-64.07

16.18

1.88

EBIT growth

-340.66

-72.85

17.52

2.28

Net profit growth

407.4

-352.35

56.18

6.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-17.79

5.61

9.27

9

EBIT margin

-24.39

3.66

8.01

7.69

Net profit margin

-75.55

-5.38

1.26

0.91

RoCE

-8.65

4

16.37

14.39

RoNW

-27.7

-3.33

1.28

0.86

RoA

-6.7

-1.47

0.64

0.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-83.63

-16.48

7.01

4.18

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-92.41

-24.9

-1.16

-2.92

Book value per share

33.72

117.23

129.85

123.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.16

-0.64

12.69

21.26

P/CEPS

-0.15

-0.42

-76.32

-30.4

P/B

0.41

0.09

0.68

0.72

EV/EBIDTA

-14.98

7.91

3.87

4.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

7.65

11.95

Tax payout

-48.47

-33.52

-29.14

-33.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

353.63

174.54

136.07

154.98

Inventory days

568.22

206.57

92.31

85.94

Creditor days

-319.25

-185.6

-139.19

-149.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.6

-0.31

-1.28

-1.21

Net debt / equity

7.68

1.23

0.77

0.77

Net debt / op. profit

-13.15

8.43

2.11

2.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.13

-80.63

-80.21

-80.62

Employee costs

-10.98

-5.92

-3.64

-3.94

Other costs

-14.66

-7.83

-6.86

-6.41

IMP Powers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IMP Powers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.