|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.85
-40.63
12.82
9.06
Op profit growth
-214.61
-64.07
16.18
1.88
EBIT growth
-340.66
-72.85
17.52
2.28
Net profit growth
407.4
-352.35
56.18
6.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-17.79
5.61
9.27
9
EBIT margin
-24.39
3.66
8.01
7.69
Net profit margin
-75.55
-5.38
1.26
0.91
RoCE
-8.65
4
16.37
14.39
RoNW
-27.7
-3.33
1.28
0.86
RoA
-6.7
-1.47
0.64
0.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-83.63
-16.48
7.01
4.18
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-92.41
-24.9
-1.16
-2.92
Book value per share
33.72
117.23
129.85
123.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.16
-0.64
12.69
21.26
P/CEPS
-0.15
-0.42
-76.32
-30.4
P/B
0.41
0.09
0.68
0.72
EV/EBIDTA
-14.98
7.91
3.87
4.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
7.65
11.95
Tax payout
-48.47
-33.52
-29.14
-33.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
353.63
174.54
136.07
154.98
Inventory days
568.22
206.57
92.31
85.94
Creditor days
-319.25
-185.6
-139.19
-149.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.6
-0.31
-1.28
-1.21
Net debt / equity
7.68
1.23
0.77
0.77
Net debt / op. profit
-13.15
8.43
2.11
2.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.13
-80.63
-80.21
-80.62
Employee costs
-10.98
-5.92
-3.64
-3.94
Other costs
-14.66
-7.83
-6.86
-6.41
