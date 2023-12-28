Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
93.99
264.55
445.64
393.05
yoy growth (%)
-64.47
-40.63
13.37
9.14
Raw materials
-86.8
-213.7
-359.74
-319.19
As % of sales
92.35
80.78
80.72
81.2
Employee costs
-10.5
-15.65
-15.46
-14.77
As % of sales
11.17
5.91
3.47
3.75
Other costs
-13.92
-20.61
-30.17
-24.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.81
7.79
6.77
6.22
Operating profit
-17.24
14.57
40.24
34.61
OPM
-18.34
5.5
9.03
8.8
Depreciation
-7.51
-7.2
-6.58
-6.04
Interest expense
-38.55
-30.82
-26.85
-24.37
Other income
1.26
2.12
0.91
0.86
Profit before tax
-62.04
-21.33
7.72
5.06
Taxes
30.1
7.09
-2.26
-1.67
Tax rate
-48.51
-33.23
-29.27
-33.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-31.93
-14.24
5.46
3.38
Exceptional items
-40.23
0
0
0
Net profit
-72.17
-14.24
5.46
3.38
yoy growth (%)
406.67
-360.79
61.13
9.4
NPM
-76.78
-5.38
1.22
0.86
