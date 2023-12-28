iifl-logo
iifl-logo

IMP Powers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.6
(-5.08%)
Dec 28, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IMP Powers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

93.99

264.55

445.64

393.05

yoy growth (%)

-64.47

-40.63

13.37

9.14

Raw materials

-86.8

-213.7

-359.74

-319.19

As % of sales

92.35

80.78

80.72

81.2

Employee costs

-10.5

-15.65

-15.46

-14.77

As % of sales

11.17

5.91

3.47

3.75

Other costs

-13.92

-20.61

-30.17

-24.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.81

7.79

6.77

6.22

Operating profit

-17.24

14.57

40.24

34.61

OPM

-18.34

5.5

9.03

8.8

Depreciation

-7.51

-7.2

-6.58

-6.04

Interest expense

-38.55

-30.82

-26.85

-24.37

Other income

1.26

2.12

0.91

0.86

Profit before tax

-62.04

-21.33

7.72

5.06

Taxes

30.1

7.09

-2.26

-1.67

Tax rate

-48.51

-33.23

-29.27

-33.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-31.93

-14.24

5.46

3.38

Exceptional items

-40.23

0

0

0

Net profit

-72.17

-14.24

5.46

3.38

yoy growth (%)

406.67

-360.79

61.13

9.4

NPM

-76.78

-5.38

1.22

0.86

IMP Powers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IMP Powers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.