IMP Powers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-276.49
-256.31
-204.36
19.12
Net Worth
-267.85
-247.67
-195.72
27.76
Minority Interest
Debt
317.54
305.61
289.1
239.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
8.18
Total Liabilities
49.69
57.94
93.38
275.54
Fixed Assets
44.72
50.8
57.08
63.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.77
0.77
0.77
0.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
40.92
Networking Capital
-0.94
0.59
30.27
152.71
Inventories
9.85
9.97
26.87
118.79
Inventory Days
461.3
Sundry Debtors
39.83
40.05
21.55
91.71
Debtor Days
356.14
Other Current Assets
28.05
32.22
57.73
62.42
Sundry Creditors
-65.71
-65.38
-63.16
-91.23
Creditor Days
354.27
Other Current Liabilities
-12.96
-16.27
-12.72
-28.98
Cash
5.11
5.77
5.27
17.89
Total Assets
49.66
57.93
93.39
275.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.