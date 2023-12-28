iifl-logo
IMP Powers Ltd Balance Sheet

5.6
(-5.08%)
Dec 28, 2023|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-276.49

-256.31

-204.36

19.12

Net Worth

-267.85

-247.67

-195.72

27.76

Minority Interest

Debt

317.54

305.61

289.1

239.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

8.18

Total Liabilities

49.69

57.94

93.38

275.54

Fixed Assets

44.72

50.8

57.08

63.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.77

0.77

0.77

0.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

40.92

Networking Capital

-0.94

0.59

30.27

152.71

Inventories

9.85

9.97

26.87

118.79

Inventory Days

461.3

Sundry Debtors

39.83

40.05

21.55

91.71

Debtor Days

356.14

Other Current Assets

28.05

32.22

57.73

62.42

Sundry Creditors

-65.71

-65.38

-63.16

-91.23

Creditor Days

354.27

Other Current Liabilities

-12.96

-16.27

-12.72

-28.98

Cash

5.11

5.77

5.27

17.89

Total Assets

49.66

57.93

93.39

275.53

