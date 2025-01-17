NOTICE OF 1st EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF IMP POWERS LIMITED TO BE HELD ON 10th FEBRUARY, 2025. Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Newspaper Publication for the scheduled EGM to be held on 10th February 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2025) Report on proceedings of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 of the Company held on February 10 , 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2025)