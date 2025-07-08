IMP Powers Ltd Summary

The flagship of the IMP Mangalam Group, IMP Powers Limited was established on March 24, 1961 and was promoted by R R Dhoot. It manufactures electrical instruments like ammeters, voltmeters, frequency meters, watt-meters, power factor meters, etc. Meters such as the three-vector meter, maximum demand indicator, low power factor meter, etc, have been introduced and developed by the Company.Company has build up a strong brand name viz.IMP. to take advantage of the strong brand name and also to properly indicate the companies activities the name of the company is being changed name to IMP Power Limited. It is one of the few companies in India manufacturing on-load tap changers, an integral part of the transformer. Industrial meters modernised and expanded their activities and set up a unit to manufacture power transformers, distribution transformers, and special-purpose transformers at Silvassa, Gujarat. Company entered into the technical collaboration for the manufacture of higher rating transformers cum buy back agreement with Skoda ETD s.r.o. of the Czech Republic. The companys products have been successfully tested and approved by CPRI, Bhopal; ERDA, Baroda, IDEMI, Bombay; and SISIR, Singapore. Its satisfied clientele include all the state electricity boards, railways, public and private sector undertakings. It also exports its products to countries in South-East Asia, the Gulf, Africa and the Mediterranean rim; it is the only company in India to do so.Company has received order of 100 MVA, 220/132 KV power transformer from MSEB. With this order IMP entered into the 220 KV class extra high voltage manufacturing where only few companies at present.Company has got ISO 9001 for Silvassa Unit from DNV Netherland. Company also took some measures to face competition in the market at Silvass Unit that Specialized flooring which contribute fine quality & dust free environments, Setting up Oil Filteration system to ensure continuous power at lower cost & in process of enhancing internal transformer testing capacities to meet requirement for mfg. of EHV & higher rating transformer.During 2002-03 the company signed the contracts in West Indies, UK, Australia and New Zealand for supply of various capacity HT/LT Transformers. The name of the Company was changed during January 2005 from IMP Power Ltd to IMP Powers Ltd.The year 2008-09 witnessed the completion of the first phase of your Companys expansion plans, increasing its capacity from 3,600 MVA to 7,000 MVA. also marked the Companys entry into manufacturing higher grades of transformers. During the year under review, the Company also installed a state-of-the-art Impulse tester, a critical part of the type-test set-up. The Company achieved an important milestone by completing 2nd phase of expansion of its Transformers Production Capacity from 7,000 MVA p.a. to 10,000 MVA p.a. at the same site without affecting the regular production. It installed State of the Art Impulse generator and Vapour phase drying oven during the year 2009-10.50/66 MVA, 161/34.5 KV Power Transformer for export successfully passed Short Circuit test at CPRI Bhopal at first instance. This was the highest rating ever done by Bhopal during 2011. The Company supplied 200MVA -220/110KV Transformer to MSCTCL. IMP Energy Ltd (IEL) was incorporated as a subsidiary of the Company for mini and small hydro EPC business of less than 5 MW during the year 2011-12. The Company during 2013 manufactured and dispatched 315 MVA, 400/220 KV Class Transformer to MSETCL from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Silvassa. It constructed Air Condition and Control Environment in core coil assembly section in addition to winding section making a complete dust free section in 2014. It commissioned first Small Hydro Power Project on EPC basis, at Bairas in Drass, Kargil during 2017-18. It commissioned its 1st order for supply and installation of (5KW x 4) Kinetic Energy Turbines in NLC Neyvelli.