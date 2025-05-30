Board Meeting 30 May 2025 27 May 2025

IMP Powers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve IMP Powers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for adoption of Audited Financial results for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2025. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of IMP Powers Limited (Company) held on Friday, 30th May, 2025. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of IMP Powers Limited (Company) held on Friday, 30th May, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 27 May 2025 22 May 2025

IMP Powers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for adoption of Audited Financial results for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2025. IMP Powers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2025 29 Mar 2025

1. Appointment M/s. NPV & Associates LLP, as Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25 2. Appointment of Ms. Shilpa Shah (Practising Company Secretary), as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

IMP POWERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 along with draft Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. Board in the meeting held today has considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th January, 2025

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results With regards to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Liquidator of IMP Powers Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, November 14, 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024; 2. The Limited Review Reports on Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the aforesaid Un-audited Financial Results adopted and approved by the Liquidator for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, Limited Review Reports thereon along with the Statement of Impact of audit qualifications are attached herewith for your perusal. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024