Kundan Edifice Ltd Share Price

140.1
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:32:13 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open140
  • Day's High140.1
  • 52 Wk High243.95
  • Prev. Close147.1
  • Day's Low140
  • 52 Wk Low 131.05
  • Turnover (lac)3.36
  • P/E50.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.63
  • EPS2.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)143.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kundan Edifice Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

140

Prev. Close

147.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3.36

Day's High

140.1

Day's Low

140

52 Week's High

243.95

52 Week's Low

131.05

Book Value

31.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

143.91

P/E

50.38

EPS

2.92

Divi. Yield

0

Kundan Edifice Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kundan Edifice Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kundan Edifice Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 27.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kundan Edifice Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.27

7.5

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.21

0.61

-0.02

-1.7

Net Worth

32.48

8.11

2.98

1.3

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kundan Edifice Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kundan Edifice Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Divyansh Mukesh Gupta

Whole-time Director

Mallika Mukesh Gupta

Independent Director

Girish Kumar Joshi

Independent Director

Satish Inani

Independent Director

Hariom Sarda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Jugal Karnani.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kundan Edifice Ltd

Summary

Kundan Edifice Ltd (formerly known Kundan Edifice Private Limited) was incorporated on August 12, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Kundan Edifice Limited, through a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated May 08, 2023, issued by the RoC.Presently, the Company is engaged into manufacturing, assembly and sale of light emitting diode (LED) strip lights. As an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), the Company design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers who then distribute these products under their own brands. It focus on unconventional form of lighting products i.e., LED strip lights that have varied application across industries such as real estate, railways, automobiles, decorative lighting, etc. The LED strip lights or the flexible linear lights as a concept is replacing the traditional lighting like bulbs, tube lights and many other kinds of lights since the flexible linear lights have indoor as well as outdoor application.In 2014, the Company ventured into assembly and sale of LED lighting business. Once Current Promoter, Divyansh Gupta took control of the Company, since 2016, it commenced business operations into manufacturing, assembly and sale of light emitting diode (LED) Strips Lights. As of now, the Com
Company FAQs

What is the Kundan Edifice Ltd share price today?

The Kundan Edifice Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹140.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kundan Edifice Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kundan Edifice Ltd is ₹143.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kundan Edifice Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kundan Edifice Ltd is 50.38 and 4.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kundan Edifice Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kundan Edifice Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kundan Edifice Ltd is ₹131.05 and ₹243.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kundan Edifice Ltd?

Kundan Edifice Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -35.24%, 6 Month at 0.07%, 3 Month at -1.93% and 1 Month at 1.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kundan Edifice Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kundan Edifice Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.28 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 27.62 %

