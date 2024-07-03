Summary

Kundan Edifice Ltd (formerly known Kundan Edifice Private Limited) was incorporated on August 12, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Kundan Edifice Limited, through a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated May 08, 2023, issued by the RoC.Presently, the Company is engaged into manufacturing, assembly and sale of light emitting diode (LED) strip lights. As an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), the Company design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers who then distribute these products under their own brands. It focus on unconventional form of lighting products i.e., LED strip lights that have varied application across industries such as real estate, railways, automobiles, decorative lighting, etc. The LED strip lights or the flexible linear lights as a concept is replacing the traditional lighting like bulbs, tube lights and many other kinds of lights since the flexible linear lights have indoor as well as outdoor application.In 2014, the Company ventured into assembly and sale of LED lighting business. Once Current Promoter, Divyansh Gupta took control of the Company, since 2016, it commenced business operations into manufacturing, assembly and sale of light emitting diode (LED) Strips Lights. As of now, the Com

