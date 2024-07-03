SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹140
Prev. Close₹147.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.36
Day's High₹140.1
Day's Low₹140
52 Week's High₹243.95
52 Week's Low₹131.05
Book Value₹31.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)143.91
P/E50.38
EPS2.92
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.27
7.5
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.21
0.61
-0.02
-1.7
Net Worth
32.48
8.11
2.98
1.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Divyansh Mukesh Gupta
Whole-time Director
Mallika Mukesh Gupta
Independent Director
Girish Kumar Joshi
Independent Director
Satish Inani
Independent Director
Hariom Sarda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Jugal Karnani.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kundan Edifice Ltd
Summary
Kundan Edifice Ltd (formerly known Kundan Edifice Private Limited) was incorporated on August 12, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Kundan Edifice Limited, through a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated May 08, 2023, issued by the RoC.Presently, the Company is engaged into manufacturing, assembly and sale of light emitting diode (LED) strip lights. As an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), the Company design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers who then distribute these products under their own brands. It focus on unconventional form of lighting products i.e., LED strip lights that have varied application across industries such as real estate, railways, automobiles, decorative lighting, etc. The LED strip lights or the flexible linear lights as a concept is replacing the traditional lighting like bulbs, tube lights and many other kinds of lights since the flexible linear lights have indoor as well as outdoor application.In 2014, the Company ventured into assembly and sale of LED lighting business. Once Current Promoter, Divyansh Gupta took control of the Company, since 2016, it commenced business operations into manufacturing, assembly and sale of light emitting diode (LED) Strips Lights. As of now, the Com
Read More
The Kundan Edifice Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹140.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kundan Edifice Ltd is ₹143.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kundan Edifice Ltd is 50.38 and 4.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kundan Edifice Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kundan Edifice Ltd is ₹131.05 and ₹243.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kundan Edifice Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -35.24%, 6 Month at 0.07%, 3 Month at -1.93% and 1 Month at 1.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.