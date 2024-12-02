To approve the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on 24 December, 2024 and book closure along with voting period and cut-off date for the purpose of E-Voting. Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 17-Dec-2024 to 23-Dec-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/12/2024) Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 24, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/12/2024) Kundan Edifice Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 26/12/2024)