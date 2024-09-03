To,

The Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 14th Annual Report, together with the Audited

Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The following is the highlight of the standalone financial performance of the Company during the

financial year under review:

( in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2024 Year ended 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 8423.24 6021.93 Other Income 23.64 24.43 Total Income 8446.88 6046.36 Finance Cost 229.79 108.04 Depreciation 128.60 84.09 Other Operating Expenses 7652.79 5,159.56 Total Expenses 8011.18 5351.69 Profit Before Tax 435.70 694.66 Current Tax 130.00 158.54 MAT Credit (Entitlement/utilized) (0.00) 36.04 Deferred Tax 5.45 (9.18) Profit/(Loss) after Tax 300.25 509.26 Earnings per Share 3.37 6.79 Diluted earnings per share 3.37 6.79

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the period under review, the Company has achieved a total income of Rs. 8,446.88 Lakhs in the financial year 2023-2024 as against Rs. 6,046.36 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-2023. The Company has earned a Profit after tax of Rs. 300.25 Lakhs in the financial year 2023-2024 as compared to Rs. 509.26 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-2023.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) (J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve during the financial year.

4. DIVIDEND:

With a view to conserve reserves for expansion of business activities, the Board of Directors has decided not to declare dividend for the current financial year.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES OCCURRED DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-2024:

a. APPROVAL OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 15th May, 2023 has approved the issue of initial public offer of 27,72,000 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 81 each.

b. MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 04th April, 2023 has adopted a new set of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company and the same was adopted by shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th April, 2023.

c. CHANGE IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANGAGERIAL PERSONNEL(KMP):

The Company at the Board Meeting and Extra Ordinary General Meeting has appointed and regularized the Directors and KMP and noted the resignation of KMP as under:

Sr. No. Name of Directors and KMP Appointment/ Resignation/ Regularization/ Change in Designation Designation Type of Meeting in which Appointment/ Resignation/ Regularization/ Change in Designation was done Date of Appointment/ Resignation/ Regularization 1. Mr. Mahesh Singh Masani Appointment Chief Financial Officer Board Meeting 08/05/2023 2. Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta Appointment Managing Director Extra Ordinary General Meeting 10/05/2023 3. Ms. Mallika Mukesh Gupta Appointment Whole Time Director Extra Ordinary General Meeting 10/05/2023 4. Mr. Hariom Sarda Regularization Independent Director Extra Ordinary General Meeting 10/05/2023 5. Mr. Satish Inani Regularization Independent Director Extra Ordinary General Meeting 10/05/2023 6. Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi Regularization Independent Director Extra Ordinary General Meeting 10/05/2023

d. CONVERSION OF PRIVATE LIMITED INTO PUBLIC LIMITED:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 04th April, 2023 and Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th April, 2023 has made an Application for Conversion of Private Limited into Public Limited. A fresh certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited Company issued on 08th May, 2023. e. SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY FROM ONE CITY TO ANOTHER, WITHIN THE SAME STATE:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 15th May, 2023 and Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th May, 2023 has shifted its Registered Office of the Company from 73, Manali Bldg No.5 Chs, Evershine Nagar, Nr State Bank of India Ryan International, Malad W Mumbai 400064 to Gala No. A/B, Ganesh Industrial Estate, Behind Burma Shell Petrol Pump, Vasai, Palghar - 401208.

f. ISSUE & ALLOTMENT OF 27,72,000 EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER (IPO):

The Board of the Directors at their meeting held on 21st September, 2023 allotted 27,72,000 equity shares as per allotment basis finalized by National Stock Exchange. g. LISTING:

The Company got listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange on 26th September, 2023. h. MATERIAL CHANGES OCCURRED AFTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 TILL THE ISSUANCE OF ANNUAL REPORT: a. The Company approved the financial statements and auditors report for the Financial Year

2023-2024 at the Board meeting held on 30th May, 2024. b. The Company has re-appointed Leela fintech, as Internal Auditor of the company for the

Financial Year 2024-2025 at the board meeting held on 3rd September, 2024. c. The Company has re-appointed M.K. Saraswat & Associates, Company Secretaries as

Secretarial Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 at the board meeting held on 3rd September, 2024.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 11,00,00,000 /- (Rupees Eleven Crore Only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

PAID UP SHARE CAPITAL:

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 10,27,20,000/- (Rupees Ten Crore Twenty-Seven Lakhs Twenty Thousand Only) divided into 1,02,72,000 (One Crore Two Lakh Seventy-Two Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

During the period under review, the Company has allotted 27,72,000 equity shares pursuant to initial public offer on 21st September, 2023.

9. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURE/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary/joint venture/associate companies.

However, the Company has three group companies namely Bharatronics Private Limited, Kundan Fastening Private Limited and Kundan Industries Limited and Group LLP namely Green Hotspot Agriventures LLP.

10. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

As on March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors and KMP of the Company comprises of 5 (Five) Directors, of which 3 (Three) are Non-Executive Independent Directors & 2 (Two) are Executive Directors and 1 (One) Company Secretary and 1 (One) Chief Financial Officer. The constitution of the Board of the Company is in accordance with Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Directors Designation 1. Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta Managing Director and Chairman 2. Ms. Mallika Mukesh Gupta Whole Time Director 3. Mr. Satish Inani Non-Executive and Independent Director 4. Mr. Hariom Sarda Non-Executive and Independent Director 5. Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi Non-Executive and Independent Director 6. Mr. Mahesh Singh Masani Chief Financial Officer 7. Ms. Rashmi Jugal Karnani Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors, none of the above directors are disqualified under Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are also not debarred by SEBI or any other Statutory authority for holding office of a Director.

There are changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel for the period under review.

Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel: a. Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta was appointed as Managing Director of the Company for the consecutive term of five years, i.e., from 10th May, 2023 to 09th May, 2028 (both days inclusive) in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th May, 2023. b. Ms. Mallika Mukesh Gupta was appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company for the consecutive term of five years, i.e., from 10th May, 2023 to 09th May, 2028 (both days inclusive) in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th May, 2023.

c. Mr. Hariom Sarda was regularized as a Director (in the category of Independent Director) for the consecutive term of five years, i.e., from 10th May, 2023 to 09th May, 2028 (both days inclusive) in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th May, 2023. d. Mr. Satish Inani was regularized as a Director (in the category of Independent Director) for the consecutive term of five years, i.e., from 10th May, 2023 to 09th May, 2028 (both days inclusive) in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th May, 2023. e. Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi was regularized as a Director (in the category of Independent Director) for the consecutive term of five years, i.e., from 10th May, 2023 to 09th May, 2028 (both days inclusive) in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th May, 2023. f. Mr. Mahesh Singh Masani was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f.

08th May, 2023.

Re Appointment of Directors: g. Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta, Managing Director of the Company retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, offers himself for re- appointment. The detailed terms of re-appointment have been made in ‘Annexure A.

11. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of the business of the company.

12. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The details of loans, advances and/or guarantee provided by the Company and investments as per section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, which are required to be disclosed in the annual accounts of the Company are provided in Notes to the financial statements.

13. COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES:

The Board of Directors at the meeting held on 09th May, 2023 has constituted 4 (Four) Committees: namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The Board of Directors at the meeting held on 21st August, 2023 has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The Composition of various committees is in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

A) AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in accordance with the section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and comprises of three qualified members (i.e. 2 Non-Executive Independent Directors and 1 Executive Director). All the members have financial and accounting knowledge. The Audit Committee acts in accordance with the terms of reference specified from time to time by the Board.

The Committee met Six (6) times during the financial year on 15th May, 2023, 29th July, 2023, 05th September, 2023, 11th November, 2023, 29th December, 2023 and 30th March, 2024 and the gap between two meetings did not exceed one hundred twenty days. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings. The composition of the Audit Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Members Category Audit Committee Meetings Dates (2023-2024) No. Meetings Entitled to Attend No. of Meetings Attended 15th May, 2023 29th July, 2023 05th Sep, 2023 11th Nov, 2023 29th Dec, 2023 30th Mar, 2024 Mr. Hariom Sarda Chairperson Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 6 6 (Independent Director) Mr. Satish Inani Member Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 6 6 (Independent Director) Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta Member Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 6 6 (Managing Director)

B) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in accordance with Regulation 19 of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee comprises three (3) qualified members (i.e. Three (3) Independent Directors).

The role of the committee has been defined as per section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee acts in accordance with the terms of reference specified from time to time by the Board.

The Committee met twice (2) during the year on 15th May, 2023 and 30th March, 2024. The necessary quorum was present at the meeting.

The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Members Category NRC Meetings Date (2023-2024) No. of Meetings Entitled to No. of Meetings Attended Attend 15th May, 2023 30th March, 2024 Mr. Hariom Sarda Chairperson Yes Yes 2 2 (Independent Director) Mr. Satish Inani Member Yes Yes 2 2 (Independent Director) Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi Member Yes Yes 2 2 (Independent Director)

Nomination and Remuneration Policy is hosted on the website of the Company i.e. www.kundanedifice.com.

The performance of Independent Directors was evaluated on the following criteria:

? Exercise of independent judgment in the best interest of Company; ? Ability to contribute to and monitor corporate governance practice; ? Adherence to the code of conduct for independent directors.

The entire Board of Directors carried out the performance evaluation of the Independent Directors on various parameters like engagement, analysis, decision making, communication and interest of stakeholders. In the evaluation process the Directors, who were subjected to evaluation did not participate.

C) STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in accordance with Regulation 20 of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee comprises three qualified members (i.e. 2 Non-Executive Independent Directors and 1 Executive Director).

The role and functions of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are the effective redressal of grievances of shareholders, debenture holders and other security holders including complaints related to transfer of shares, non-receipt of balance sheet, non-receipt of declared dividends. The Committee overviews the steps to be taken for further value addition in the quality of service to the investors.

The Company has designated the e-mail ID: cs@kundanedifice.com and cameo@cameoindia.com exclusively for the purpose of registering complaint by investors electronically. This e-mail ID is displayed on the Companys website i.e. www.kundanedifice.com

The following table shows the nature of complaints received from the shareholders during the years 2023-2024.

Nature of Complaints Received Pending Disposed 1. Non receipt of Annual Report - - - 2. Non-Receipt of Share Certificates after transfer - - - 3. Non-Receipt of Demat Rejected S/Cs - - - 4. Others - - - Total - - -

There were no complaints pending as on 31st March, 2024.

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee acts in accordance with the terms of reference specified from time to time by the Board.

The Committee met Once (1) during the year on 30th March, 2024. The necessary quorum was present at the meeting.

The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Members Category Stakeholder Relationship Committee Meetings Dates (2023-2024) 30th March, 2024 No. of Meetings entitled to Attend No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Hariom Sarda Chairperson Yes 1 1 (Independent Director) Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi Member Yes 1 1 (Independent Director) Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta Member Yes 1 1 (Managing Director)

D) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company is constituted in accordance with the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and comprises of three qualified members (i.e. 1 Non-Executive Independent Directors and 2 Executive Director).

The CSR Committee acts in accordance with the terms of reference specified from time to time by the Board.

The Committee met twice (2) times during the financial year on 06th October, 2023 and 30th March, 2024. The necessary quorum was present at the meeting.

The composition of the CSR Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Members Category CSR Committee Meetings Dates (2023-2024) No. Meetings Entitled to Attend No. of Meetings Attended 06th Oct, 2023 30th March, 2024 Mr. Satish Inani Chairperson Yes Yes 2 2 (Independent Director) Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta Member Yes Yes 2 2 (Managing Director) Ms. Mallika Mukesh Gupta Member Yes Yes 2 2 (Whole Time Director)

E) INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING:

As stipulated by the Code of Independent Directors under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors of the Company shall hold at least one meeting in a year without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management. All the independent Directors shall strive to be present at such meeting.

The independent Directors in their meeting shall, inter alia-

(a) review the performance of non-independent Directors and the board of Directors as a whole;

(b) review the performance of the chairperson of the listed entity, taking into account the views of executive Directors and non-executive Directors; (c) assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the listed entity and the board of Directors that is necessary for the board of Directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. Independent Directors met once during the year on 30th March, 2024 and was attended by all Independent Directors.

None of the Non-Executive Independent Directors nor their relatives hold Equity Shares of the Company.

15. DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent directors were appointed during the financial year 2023-2024 in the Company. The declaration by Independent Directors as per provisions of Section 149 (6) of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI regulations, are kept under the records of the Company.

16. MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS:

The following Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year 2023-2024:

Sr. No. Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present 1 04/04/2023 5 5 2 08/05/2023 5 5 3 09/05/2023 5 5 4 15/05/2023 5 5 5 23/05/2023 5 5 6 30/05/2023 5 5 7 03/06/2023 5 5 8 08/06/2023 5 5 9 13/07/2023 5 5 10 29/07/2023 5 5 11 21/08/2023 5 5 12 24/08/2023 5 5 13 02/09/2023 5 5 14 04/09/2023 5 5 15 05/09/2023 5 5 16 21/09/2023 5 5 17 27/09/2023 5 5 18 29/09/2023 5 5 19 06/10/2023 5 5 20 13/10/2023 5 5 21 20/10/2023 5 5 22 30/10/2023 5 5 23 11/11/2023 5 5 24 07/12/2023 5 5 25 29/12/2023 5 5 26 11/01/2024 5 5 27 16/01/2024 5 5 28 30/03/2024 5 5

The following Meetings of the Shareholders were held during the financial year 2023-2024:

Sr. No. Particulars Date of Meeting No. of Members Present 1 Extra Ordinary General Meeting 05/04/2023 7 2 Extra Ordinary General Meeting 10/05/2023 7 3 Extra Ordinary General Meeting 16/05/2023 7 4 Annual General Meeting 22/09/2023 7

17. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at https://www.kundanedifice.com/investors.php

18. INTERNAL CONTROLS:

The Company has in place adequate internal controls with reference its nature of business which meets the following objectives:

providing assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations; efficient use and safeguarding of resources; compliance with policies, procedures and applicable laws and regulations; and

transactions being accurately recorded and promptly reported.

During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

19. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Internal Financial Controls are an integral part of the risk management framework and process that address financial and financial reporting risks. The key internal financial controls have been documented, automated wherever possible and embedded in the business process. The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement. Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews and self-assessment, continuous control monitoring by functional experts as well as testing of the internal financial control systems by the Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors during the course of their audits.

The Company believes that these systems provide reasonable assurance that the Companys internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively as intended.

20. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The Companys Auditors, M/s. AMS & CO., Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 130878W), who were appointed with members approval as Statutory Auditors of the Company at 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the period of 1 year, will complete their present term on the conclusion of the ensuing 14th AGM of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board"), at its meeting held on 03rd September, 2024, has considered the experience and expertise and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, proposed to the Members of the Company appointment of M/s. Valawat & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 003623C), as Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of the Retiring Auditors, for a term of 1 year from the conclusion of this 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) until the conclusion of the 15th AGM to be held in the year 2025, at such remuneration as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors/ Audit Committee of the company in consultation with the Statutory Auditors. The Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from appointing and continuing as Auditors of the Company.

The Independent Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer except disclosure of unspent of CSR Amount in Note No. 37.

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The Auditors Report doesnt contain any information in relation to fraud.

21. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company is required to undertake the Secretarial Audit pursuant to listing of equity shares on Emerge Platform on 26th September, 2023. The Company has appointed M/s. M K Saraswat & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor at the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 for the financial year 2023-2024. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. M K Saraswat & Associates, Company Secretaries 2023-2024 does not contain any qualifications or adverse remarks except disclosure of unspent of CSR Amount. The Secretarial Audit report is annexed to the Director Report in Form MR-3 as ‘Annexure - B.

22. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

According to the Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rule 13(1)(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, pursuant to listing of equity shares on Emerge Platform on 26th September, 2023; the Company is required to undertake the Internal Audit for the financial year 2023-2024. The Company has appointed M/s. LEELA FINTECH SERVICES LLP, as Internal Auditor at the Board meeting on 05th September, 2023 for the financial year 2023-2024. The Internal Audit Report issued by M/s. LEELA FINTECH SERVICES LLP, for the financial year 2023-2024 does not contain any qualifications or adverse remarks.

23. BOARDS COMMENT ON THE AUDITORS REPORT:

a.) Statutory Auditor:

The observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self- explanatory and does not call for any further comment from Board of Directors.

b) Internal Auditor:

There are no observations from Internal Auditors in their report, the report is self- explanatory and does not call for any further comment by the Board of Directors.

c) Secretarial Auditor:

The observations of the Secretarial Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self- explanatory and does not call for any further comment from Board of Directors.

24. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted Public Deposits within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

25. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The Central government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

26. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year ended March 31, 2024, were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Therefore, the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 were not attracted.

There are no materially significant related party transactions during the financial year under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Thus, disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

However, the disclosure of transactions with related parties for the financial year, as per Accounting Standard -18 Related Party Disclosures is given in Note 30 to the Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2024.

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

The Company has not spent any substantial amount on Conservation of Energy or technology absorption as per the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Foreign Exchange Earnings and Foreign Exchange Outgo for the period under review:

( in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Foreign Exchange Earnings 0.00 0.00 Foreign Exchange Outgo 1,216.34 514.43

28. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year under review are set out in

‘Annexure - C.

The CSR policy is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.kundanedifice.com.

The reason(s), if the Company has failed to spend two percent of the average net profit as per section 135(5): As this is the first-year in respect to spending of CSR amount for the Company.

Therefore, Company is in search for suitable and genuine trust which can meet the object of CSR Policy and unspent CSR amount for the financial year will be transferred by the Company in recognised fund as mentioned in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 within six months of the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

29. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION:

During the period under review, the Company has complied with provisions made under the Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Disclosure underRule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in ‘Annexure D.

30. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that- a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period; c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and e) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

31. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

The Company is listed on SME platform of National Stock Exchange does not require to submit the secretarial compliance report for the financial year 2023-2024 as per regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing and Obligations Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015,

32. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Company is listed on SME platform of National Stock Exchange, provisions related to corporate governance are not applicable to the company.

33. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism called "Whistle Blower Policy" with a view to provide a mechanism for Directors and employees of the Company to raise concerns of any violations of any legal or regulatory requirement, incorrect or misrepresentation of any financial statement and reports etc. The Policy provides adequate safeguards against victimization of Director(s)/ employee(s) and direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

No Director/ employee have been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and that no complaints were received during the year. The details of the Policy have been posted on the Companyswebsite https://www.kundanedifice.com/investors.php.

34. INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre- clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. Further the Directors and all the designated persons have confirmed that they have adhere to the code. The details of the Code of Conduct have been posted on the Companys website https://www.kundanedifice.com/investors.php.

35. CFO CERTIFICATION:

CFO Compliance Certificate as required under Regulation 17(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is given in ‘Annexure E. 36. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 read with ScheduleV of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015") forms part of this Annual Report. Certain Statements in the said report may be forward-looking. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future performance and outlook. Management Discussion and Analysis Report is given in ‘Annexure F to the Directors Report.

37. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The details of familiarization programme for Independent Directors is given in ‘Annexure G.

The details of the familiarization programme for independent directors have been posted on the Companyswebsite https://www.kundanedifice.com/investors.php.

38. CERTIFICATE OF NON-DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS:

The certificate of non-disqualification of directors for the Financial year 31st March, 2024, is annexed as ‘Annexure H.

39. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the period, under review your Company is in compliance with all the applicable Secretarial Standards as specified or issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

40. HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of business.

Many initiatives have been taken to support business through organizational efficiency, process change support and various employee engagement programmes which has helped the Organization achieve higher productivity levels. A significant effort has also been undertaken to develop leadership as well as technical/ functional capabilities in order to meet future talent requirement.

41. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

In accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,

Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") and Rules made thereunder, the Company has in place a policy which mandates no tolerance against any conduct amounting to sexual harassment of women at workplace. The Company has an Internal Committee to redress and resolve any complaints arising under the POSH Act. Training / Awareness programs are conducted throughout the year to create sensitivity towards ensuring respectable workplace.

Your directors further state that during the period under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

42. DETAILS OF APPLICATION / ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY:

Neither any application was made nor any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the period under review. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

43. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

As Company has not done any one-time settlement during the year under review hence no disclosure is required.

44. INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS: a) Annual General Meeting Date, Time, Venue

Annual General Meeting 14th Annual General Meeting Day & Date Monday, 30th September, 2024 Time 02.30 p.m. Venue Through Video conferencing

For details, please refer to the Notice of this AGM.

b) Re Appointed of Director

f) Distribution of Shareholding as on 31st March, 2024:

No. of Equity No. of Shareholders No. of Shares held % in Equity Capital Shares held 1001-2000 568 681600 6.64% 2001-3000 97 232800 2.27% 3001-4000 46 165600 1.61% 4001-5000 33 158400 1.54% 5001-10000 36 259200 2.52% 10001 and Above 48 8774400 85.42% Total 828 10272000 100.00%

The particulars of directors seeking re-appointment at the ensuing AGM are mentioned in the ‘Annexure- A to the Notice of this AGM. c) Listed on Stock Exchange:

The Company is listed on Emerge Platform of NSE Limited. d) Stock Code:

NSE Scrip Name: KEL

Depository Connectivity: NSDL & CDSL

ISIN Number for equity shares of the Company: INE0OWX01025 e) Market price data:

High & Low during the financial year 2023-2024 on NSE post listing on 26th September, 2023:

Month High Low Closing September 2023 - - - October 2023 80.35 65.00 70.50 November 2023 158.90 68.50 158.90 December 2023 278.35 143.15 215.90 January 2024 243.95 190.05 214.00 February 2024 230.00 176.50 179.00 March 2024 186.00 142.80 145.65

The Company got listed on NSE on 26th September, 2023.

g) Shareholding Pattern as on 31st March, 2024:

Sr. No. Category of Shares No. of Shares % of total shares (A) Promoter & Promoter Group: (a) Individuals/Hindu Undivided Family 74,25,00 72.28 0 Sub Total: 74,25,00 72.28 0 (B) Public Shareholding: 1. Institutions (a) Financial Institutions/Banks/Any Others 6000 0.06 (b) Foreign Institutional Investors 0 0.00 2. Non-Institutions (a) Directors and their relatives (excluding 0 0 Independent Directors and Nominee Directors) (b) Individuals 24,22,20 23.58 0 (c) Trust 2,400 0.02 (d) Hindu Undivided Family 1,32,000 1.29 (e) Non-Resident Indians (NRI) 1,77,600 1.73 (f) Bodies Corporate 1,06,800 1.04 Sub Total: 28,47,00 27.72 0 GRAND TOTAL 1,02,72,0 100.00 00

h) Dematerialization of Shares:

As on March 31, 2024, 1,02,72,000 Equity Shares were held in dematerialized form with NSDL and CDSL. The 100% shareholding of Promoters & Promoters Group is in dematerialised form in compliance with Regulation 31(2) of the Listing Regulations.

i) Outstanding GDRs/ADRs/Warrants or any Convertible instruments, conversion date &likely impact on equity:

No GDRs/ADRs/Warrants or convertible instruments have been issued by the Company.

j) Details of shares in suspense account:

There are no shares in suspense account.

45. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors wish to express their grateful appreciation to the continued co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Shareholders during the year under review. The Directors appreciate & value the contribution made by every member of the company.