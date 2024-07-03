iifl-logo-icon 1
HPL Electric & Power Ltd Share Price

562.5
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open588
  • Day's High588
  • 52 Wk High694
  • Prev. Close588.15
  • Day's Low561.75
  • 52 Wk Low 267.75
  • Turnover (lac)721.37
  • P/E61.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value133.16
  • EPS9.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,616.9
  • Div. Yield0.17
HPL Electric & Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

588

Prev. Close

588.15

Turnover(Lac.)

721.37

Day's High

588

Day's Low

561.75

52 Week's High

694

52 Week's Low

267.75

Book Value

133.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,616.9

P/E

61.99

EPS

9.49

Divi. Yield

0.17

HPL Electric & Power Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

HPL Electric & Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

13 Sep 2024|10:56 AM

On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.74%

Institutions: 0.74%

Non-Institutions: 26.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HPL Electric & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

64.3

64.3

64.3

64.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

755.62

723.16

696.49

690.94

Net Worth

819.92

787.46

760.79

755.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

850.19

925.22

1,000.11

926.66

yoy growth (%)

-8.1

-7.48

7.92

-16.91

Raw materials

-544.7

-583.3

-671.45

-619.67

As % of sales

64.06

63.04

67.13

66.87

Employee costs

-108.12

-129.91

-125.09

-106.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.77

23.24

33.02

28.23

Depreciation

-41.84

-34.8

-21.37

-23.21

Tax paid

-2.81

-6.53

-10.2

-8.12

Working capital

43.68

101.88

74.7

35.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.1

-7.48

7.92

-16.91

Op profit growth

-1.47

14.34

-11.26

-22.99

EBIT growth

-11.34

0.57

-12.33

-28.9

Net profit growth

-52.38

-26.79

13.48

-45.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,460.86

1,262.21

1,013.95

875.09

976.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,460.86

1,262.21

1,013.95

875.09

976.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.23

3.56

4.2

4.07

4.58

HPL Electric & Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HPL Electric & Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

LALIT SETH

Managing Director

RISHI SETH

Joint Managing Director & CFO

GAUTAM SETH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VIVEK KUMAR

Independent Director

Hargovind Sachdev

Independent Director

Rashmi Vij

Independent Director

Dhruv Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HPL Electric & Power Ltd

Summary

HPL Electric & Power Limited was incorporated as HPL-Socomec Private Limited on May 28, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. The name of the Company was changed to HPL Electric & Power Private Limited by the RoC on March 10, 2010. Further, the Company got converted to a Public Limited, the name changed to HPL Electric & Power Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name on conversion to Public Company was issued on December 14, 2015.The Company is one of the leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgears, Cables, Energy Saving Meters, CFL & LED Lamps and Luminaries for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial applications, Modular Switches covering the entire range of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at 6 locations, 2 units at Gurgaon, 1 unit at Village Bastara, Tehsil Gharaunda, Karnal, 1 Unit at Village Bhigan, Ganauar, Sonipat, 1 Unit at Kundli in Haryana and 1 Unit at Village Shavela, Jabli in Himachal Pradesh.Approved by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research and Ministry of Science & Technology, the company also has two state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) centres located at Kundli and Gurgaon. In September 2016, the Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 361
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HPL Electric & Power Ltd share price today?

The HPL Electric & Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹562.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of HPL Electric & Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HPL Electric & Power Ltd is ₹3616.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HPL Electric & Power Ltd is 61.99 and 4.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HPL Electric & Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HPL Electric & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HPL Electric & Power Ltd is ₹267.75 and ₹694 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HPL Electric & Power Ltd?

HPL Electric & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.93%, 3 Years at 102.58%, 1 Year at 106.44%, 6 Month at 29.43%, 3 Month at 7.48% and 1 Month at 8.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HPL Electric & Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HPL Electric & Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.66 %
Institutions - 0.74 %
Public - 26.60 %

