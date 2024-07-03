Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹588
Prev. Close₹588.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹721.37
Day's High₹588
Day's Low₹561.75
52 Week's High₹694
52 Week's Low₹267.75
Book Value₹133.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,616.9
P/E61.99
EPS9.49
Divi. Yield0.17
On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.3
64.3
64.3
64.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
755.62
723.16
696.49
690.94
Net Worth
819.92
787.46
760.79
755.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
850.19
925.22
1,000.11
926.66
yoy growth (%)
-8.1
-7.48
7.92
-16.91
Raw materials
-544.7
-583.3
-671.45
-619.67
As % of sales
64.06
63.04
67.13
66.87
Employee costs
-108.12
-129.91
-125.09
-106.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.77
23.24
33.02
28.23
Depreciation
-41.84
-34.8
-21.37
-23.21
Tax paid
-2.81
-6.53
-10.2
-8.12
Working capital
43.68
101.88
74.7
35.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.1
-7.48
7.92
-16.91
Op profit growth
-1.47
14.34
-11.26
-22.99
EBIT growth
-11.34
0.57
-12.33
-28.9
Net profit growth
-52.38
-26.79
13.48
-45.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,460.86
1,262.21
1,013.95
875.09
976.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,460.86
1,262.21
1,013.95
875.09
976.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.23
3.56
4.2
4.07
4.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
LALIT SETH
Managing Director
RISHI SETH
Joint Managing Director & CFO
GAUTAM SETH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VIVEK KUMAR
Independent Director
Hargovind Sachdev
Independent Director
Rashmi Vij
Independent Director
Dhruv Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HPL Electric & Power Ltd
Summary
HPL Electric & Power Limited was incorporated as HPL-Socomec Private Limited on May 28, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. The name of the Company was changed to HPL Electric & Power Private Limited by the RoC on March 10, 2010. Further, the Company got converted to a Public Limited, the name changed to HPL Electric & Power Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name on conversion to Public Company was issued on December 14, 2015.The Company is one of the leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgears, Cables, Energy Saving Meters, CFL & LED Lamps and Luminaries for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial applications, Modular Switches covering the entire range of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at 6 locations, 2 units at Gurgaon, 1 unit at Village Bastara, Tehsil Gharaunda, Karnal, 1 Unit at Village Bhigan, Ganauar, Sonipat, 1 Unit at Kundli in Haryana and 1 Unit at Village Shavela, Jabli in Himachal Pradesh.Approved by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research and Ministry of Science & Technology, the company also has two state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) centres located at Kundli and Gurgaon. In September 2016, the Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 361
Read More
The HPL Electric & Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹562.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HPL Electric & Power Ltd is ₹3616.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HPL Electric & Power Ltd is 61.99 and 4.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HPL Electric & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HPL Electric & Power Ltd is ₹267.75 and ₹694 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HPL Electric & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.93%, 3 Years at 102.58%, 1 Year at 106.44%, 6 Month at 29.43%, 3 Month at 7.48% and 1 Month at 8.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.