Summary

HPL Electric & Power Limited was incorporated as HPL-Socomec Private Limited on May 28, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. The name of the Company was changed to HPL Electric & Power Private Limited by the RoC on March 10, 2010. Further, the Company got converted to a Public Limited, the name changed to HPL Electric & Power Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name on conversion to Public Company was issued on December 14, 2015.The Company is one of the leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgears, Cables, Energy Saving Meters, CFL & LED Lamps and Luminaries for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial applications, Modular Switches covering the entire range of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at 6 locations, 2 units at Gurgaon, 1 unit at Village Bastara, Tehsil Gharaunda, Karnal, 1 Unit at Village Bhigan, Ganauar, Sonipat, 1 Unit at Kundli in Haryana and 1 Unit at Village Shavela, Jabli in Himachal Pradesh.Approved by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research and Ministry of Science & Technology, the company also has two state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) centres located at Kundli and Gurgaon. In September 2016, the Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 361

