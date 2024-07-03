HPL Electric & Power Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
815.23
789.66
671.2
664.34
597.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
815.23
789.66
671.2
664.34
597.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.54
2.32
1.91
1.86
1.7
Total Income
816.77
791.98
673.11
666.2
599.57
Total Expenditure
698.52
684.73
583.98
582.97
522.37
PBIDT
118.24
107.26
89.13
83.22
77.21
Interest
45.4
46.03
43.61
39.21
36.17
PBDT
72.85
61.22
45.53
44.02
41.04
Depreciation
20.72
20.85
17.8
16.72
21.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.38
7.23
5.05
4.99
3.56
Deferred Tax
-0.87
7.48
4.71
4.65
3.24
Reported Profit After Tax
38.61
25.66
17.96
17.65
12.6
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
0.02
0.04
0.04
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.55
25.64
17.92
17.61
12.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.55
25.64
17.92
17.61
12.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.99
3.99
2.79
2.74
1.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
64.3
64.3
64.3
64.3
64.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.5
13.58
13.27
12.52
12.91
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.73
3.24
2.67
2.65
2.1
On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.Read More
