HPL Electric & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.3
64.3
64.3
64.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
755.62
723.16
696.49
690.94
Net Worth
819.92
787.46
760.79
755.24
Minority Interest
Debt
584.65
558.7
553.08
540.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.16
27.06
25.02
27.4
Total Liabilities
1,433.73
1,373.22
1,338.89
1,322.77
Fixed Assets
424.98
413.57
411.84
422.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
54
54
54
54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
25.35
33.65
38.83
42.73
Networking Capital
878.27
809.86
765.54
736.41
Inventories
556.77
466.16
487.87
426.3
Inventory Days
183.01
Sundry Debtors
650.47
546.03
460.36
494.42
Debtor Days
212.26
Other Current Assets
71.74
80.41
73.25
52.76
Sundry Creditors
-290.53
-210.32
-213.29
-180.69
Creditor Days
77.57
Other Current Liabilities
-110.18
-72.42
-42.65
-56.38
Cash
51.12
62.14
68.69
67.23
Total Assets
1,433.72
1,373.22
1,338.9
1,322.78
On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.Read More
