HPL Electric & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

526.3
(-1.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

64.3

64.3

64.3

64.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

755.62

723.16

696.49

690.94

Net Worth

819.92

787.46

760.79

755.24

Minority Interest

Debt

584.65

558.7

553.08

540.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

29.16

27.06

25.02

27.4

Total Liabilities

1,433.73

1,373.22

1,338.89

1,322.77

Fixed Assets

424.98

413.57

411.84

422.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

54

54

54

54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

25.35

33.65

38.83

42.73

Networking Capital

878.27

809.86

765.54

736.41

Inventories

556.77

466.16

487.87

426.3

Inventory Days

183.01

Sundry Debtors

650.47

546.03

460.36

494.42

Debtor Days

212.26

Other Current Assets

71.74

80.41

73.25

52.76

Sundry Creditors

-290.53

-210.32

-213.29

-180.69

Creditor Days

77.57

Other Current Liabilities

-110.18

-72.42

-42.65

-56.38

Cash

51.12

62.14

68.69

67.23

Total Assets

1,433.72

1,373.22

1,338.9

1,322.78

HPL Electric : related Articles

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Sep 2024|10:56 AM

On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.

Read More

