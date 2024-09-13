HPL Electric & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.77
23.24
33.02
28.23
Depreciation
-41.84
-34.8
-21.37
-23.21
Tax paid
-2.81
-6.53
-10.2
-8.12
Working capital
43.68
101.88
74.7
35.77
Other operating items
Operating
9.79
83.77
76.15
32.67
Capital expenditure
11.17
121.09
42.11
-40.92
Free cash flow
20.96
204.86
118.26
-8.24
Equity raised
1,366.31
1,316.35
1,271.86
954.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-2.7
305.51
547.82
-109.5
Dividends paid
0
0
6.43
9.64
Net in cash
1,384.58
1,826.73
1,944.38
846.68
On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.