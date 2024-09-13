iifl-logo-icon 1
HPL Electric & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

548.95
(-6.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

HPL Electric FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.77

23.24

33.02

28.23

Depreciation

-41.84

-34.8

-21.37

-23.21

Tax paid

-2.81

-6.53

-10.2

-8.12

Working capital

43.68

101.88

74.7

35.77

Other operating items

Operating

9.79

83.77

76.15

32.67

Capital expenditure

11.17

121.09

42.11

-40.92

Free cash flow

20.96

204.86

118.26

-8.24

Equity raised

1,366.31

1,316.35

1,271.86

954.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-2.7

305.51

547.82

-109.5

Dividends paid

0

0

6.43

9.64

Net in cash

1,384.58

1,826.73

1,944.38

846.68

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

13 Sep 2024|10:56 AM

On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.

