HPL Electric & Power Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
422.32
392.91
424.09
365.57
350.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
422.32
392.91
424.09
365.57
350.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
0.79
1.73
0.57
0.96
Total Income
423.07
393.69
425.83
366.14
351.41
Total Expenditure
361.75
336.78
368.87
315.86
303.27
PBIDT
61.33
56.92
56.96
50.28
48.14
Interest
21.62
23.78
23.99
22.02
22.06
PBDT
39.71
33.14
32.97
28.26
26.08
Depreciation
10.59
10.13
11.57
9.28
9.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.27
5.11
3.87
3.36
3.13
Deferred Tax
-1.74
0.87
3.81
3.67
2.79
Reported Profit After Tax
21.58
17.03
13.72
11.95
11.02
Minority Interest After NP
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.52
17.02
13.71
11.94
11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.52
17.02
13.71
11.94
11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.35
2.65
2.13
1.86
1.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
64.3
64.3
64.3
64.3
64.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.52
14.48
13.43
13.75
13.73
PBDTM(%)
9.4
8.43
7.77
7.73
7.44
PATM(%)
5.1
4.33
3.23
3.26
3.14
On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.Read More
