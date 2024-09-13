Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
850.19
925.22
1,000.11
926.66
yoy growth (%)
-8.1
-7.48
7.92
-16.91
Raw materials
-544.7
-583.3
-671.45
-619.67
As % of sales
64.06
63.04
67.13
66.87
Employee costs
-108.12
-129.91
-125.09
-106.61
As % of sales
12.71
14.04
12.5
11.5
Other costs
-88.39
-101.38
-106.82
-91.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.39
10.95
10.68
9.85
Operating profit
108.97
110.6
96.73
109.01
OPM
12.81
11.95
9.67
11.76
Depreciation
-41.84
-34.8
-21.37
-23.21
Interest expense
-59.83
-56.39
-46.15
-62.09
Other income
3.47
3.83
3.81
4.52
Profit before tax
10.77
23.24
33.02
28.23
Taxes
-2.81
-6.53
-10.2
-8.12
Tax rate
-26.14
-28.11
-30.9
-28.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.95
16.7
22.82
20.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.95
16.7
22.82
20.1
yoy growth (%)
-52.38
-26.79
13.48
-45.71
NPM
0.93
1.8
2.28
2.17
On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.