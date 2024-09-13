iifl-logo-icon 1
HPL Electric & Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

556.6
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:59:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

850.19

925.22

1,000.11

926.66

yoy growth (%)

-8.1

-7.48

7.92

-16.91

Raw materials

-544.7

-583.3

-671.45

-619.67

As % of sales

64.06

63.04

67.13

66.87

Employee costs

-108.12

-129.91

-125.09

-106.61

As % of sales

12.71

14.04

12.5

11.5

Other costs

-88.39

-101.38

-106.82

-91.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.39

10.95

10.68

9.85

Operating profit

108.97

110.6

96.73

109.01

OPM

12.81

11.95

9.67

11.76

Depreciation

-41.84

-34.8

-21.37

-23.21

Interest expense

-59.83

-56.39

-46.15

-62.09

Other income

3.47

3.83

3.81

4.52

Profit before tax

10.77

23.24

33.02

28.23

Taxes

-2.81

-6.53

-10.2

-8.12

Tax rate

-26.14

-28.11

-30.9

-28.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.95

16.7

22.82

20.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.95

16.7

22.82

20.1

yoy growth (%)

-52.38

-26.79

13.48

-45.71

NPM

0.93

1.8

2.28

2.17

HPL Electric : related Articles

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

13 Sep 2024|10:56 AM

On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.

Read More

