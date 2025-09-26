HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric & Power Ltd on September 25 announced that it has secured a work order worth ₹65.72 crore, inclusive of taxes, from one of its long-standing customers.
The order pertains to the supply of smart meters and will be carried out in line with the terms and conditions of the purchase order and notification of award. The company noted that the order falls within its routine course of business.
Earlier in March 2025, HPL Electric had disclosed receipt of smart meter orders worth ₹369.90 crore, also from its regular customers. Those orders are currently under execution as part of ongoing business operations.
HPL Electric is a diversified electrical equipment maker engaged in metering solutions, switchgears, LED lighting, wires and cables, solar products, and modular switches.
The company operates seven manufacturing facilities across northern India, with two units in Gurgaon and one each at Sonipat, Panipat, Kundli, and Gharaunda in Haryana, along with another unit at Jabli in Himachal Pradesh.
