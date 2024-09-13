iifl-logo-icon 1
HPL Electric & Power Ltd AGM

511.85
(4.11%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:27 PM

HPL Electric CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The Notice convening the AGM & the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, will be sent in due course. Annual Report for 2023-24 alongwith Notice (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Proceedings of the 32nd AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

HPL Electric: Related News

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

13 Sep 2024|10:56 AM

On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.

