|The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The Notice convening the AGM & the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, will be sent in due course. Annual Report for 2023-24 alongwith Notice (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Proceedings of the 32nd AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.Read More
