HPL Electric & Power Ltd Board Meeting

501.65
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

HPL Electric CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
HPL Electric & Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir We wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter & half Year ended 30th September 2024. This is for your kind information and record please. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
HPL Electric & Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone & Consolidated) financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
HPL Electric & Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend a dividend if any for the year ended 31st March 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
HPL Electric & Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for The Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

HPL Electric: Related News

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric & Power Wins Major Meter Supply Order

13 Sep 2024|10:56 AM

On July 11, HPL Electric & Power revealed it had received a ₹2,000.71 Crore Letter of Award for smart meters from its major clients.

