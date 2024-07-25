iifl-logo-icon 1
Trom Industries Ltd Share Price

249.1
(-0.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open252.65
  • Day's High252.65
  • 52 Wk High330.95
  • Prev. Close251.4
  • Day's Low247.4
  • 52 Wk Low 195
  • Turnover (lac)22.41
  • P/E40.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)229.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Trom Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Trom Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Trom Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:23 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.51%

Non-Promoter- 6.90%

Institutions: 6.90%

Non-Institutions: 23.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Trom Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.47

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.76

2.49

2.2

1.84

Net Worth

12.23

2.5

2.21

1.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Trom Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trom Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Pankaj Pawar

Non Executive Director

Amrutbhai Gopalbhai Patel

Independent Director

Aishwarya Singhvi

Independent Director

Jitendra Parmar

Independent Director

Drasti Prafulhhai Dedaniya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Arora

Chairman & Managing Director

Jignesh Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trom Industries Ltd

Summary

Trom Industries Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the name and style of Trom Solar on August 08, 2011. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Trom Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.Trom Industries Ltd was founded by our Promoters Jignesh Patel and Pankaj Pawar, who have an experience of more than 16 years in the solar sector. The Company is a Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in residential solar rooftop, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights. The Company is engaged in comprehensive development of diverse solar projects. For residential rooftop installations, it designs and implements solar systems tailored to individual homes. In the industrial sector, it scales up operations to design and construct larger solar power plants catering to industrial needs. Ground-mounted solar power plants involve the development of solar arrays on open land. Additionally, Company extends services to include the Supply and Installation of solar street lights for public and commercial areas. The Company portfolio comprise of solar products and AC LED light.The Companys business encompasses engineering design, procurement of materials, on-site construction, project management, and adherence to regulatory standards across va
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Trom Industries Ltd share price today?

The Trom Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹249.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trom Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trom Industries Ltd is ₹229.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trom Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trom Industries Ltd is 40.35 and 5.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trom Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trom Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trom Industries Ltd is ₹195 and ₹330.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trom Industries Ltd?

Trom Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 9.59%, 3 Month at 15.72% and 1 Month at 4.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trom Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trom Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.52 %
Institutions - 6.90 %
Public - 23.58 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

