SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹252.65
Prev. Close₹251.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.41
Day's High₹252.65
Day's Low₹247.4
52 Week's High₹330.95
52 Week's Low₹195
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)229.04
P/E40.35
EPS6.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.47
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.76
2.49
2.2
1.84
Net Worth
12.23
2.5
2.21
1.85
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Pankaj Pawar
Non Executive Director
Amrutbhai Gopalbhai Patel
Independent Director
Aishwarya Singhvi
Independent Director
Jitendra Parmar
Independent Director
Drasti Prafulhhai Dedaniya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Arora
Chairman & Managing Director
Jignesh Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trom Industries Ltd
Summary
Trom Industries Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the name and style of Trom Solar on August 08, 2011. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Trom Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.Trom Industries Ltd was founded by our Promoters Jignesh Patel and Pankaj Pawar, who have an experience of more than 16 years in the solar sector. The Company is a Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in residential solar rooftop, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights. The Company is engaged in comprehensive development of diverse solar projects. For residential rooftop installations, it designs and implements solar systems tailored to individual homes. In the industrial sector, it scales up operations to design and construct larger solar power plants catering to industrial needs. Ground-mounted solar power plants involve the development of solar arrays on open land. Additionally, Company extends services to include the Supply and Installation of solar street lights for public and commercial areas. The Company portfolio comprise of solar products and AC LED light.The Companys business encompasses engineering design, procurement of materials, on-site construction, project management, and adherence to regulatory standards across va
The Trom Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹249.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trom Industries Ltd is ₹229.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trom Industries Ltd is 40.35 and 5.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trom Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trom Industries Ltd is ₹195 and ₹330.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trom Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 9.59%, 3 Month at 15.72% and 1 Month at 4.62%.
