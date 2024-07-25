Summary

Trom Industries Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the name and style of Trom Solar on August 08, 2011. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Trom Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.Trom Industries Ltd was founded by our Promoters Jignesh Patel and Pankaj Pawar, who have an experience of more than 16 years in the solar sector. The Company is a Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in residential solar rooftop, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights. The Company is engaged in comprehensive development of diverse solar projects. For residential rooftop installations, it designs and implements solar systems tailored to individual homes. In the industrial sector, it scales up operations to design and construct larger solar power plants catering to industrial needs. Ground-mounted solar power plants involve the development of solar arrays on open land. Additionally, Company extends services to include the Supply and Installation of solar street lights for public and commercial areas. The Company portfolio comprise of solar products and AC LED light.The Companys business encompasses engineering design, procurement of materials, on-site construction, project management, and adherence to regulatory standards across va

Read More