To,

The Board of Directors

Trom Industries Limited

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Trom Industries Limited (the “Company” or the “Issuer”) comprising of the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss , the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the “Restated Financial Information”), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus and Prospectus (herein after referred to as “Offer Documents”) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares (“IPO”).

2. These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of: a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act")

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended("ICDR Regulations");and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”), as amended from time to time (the “Guidance Note”).

3. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document to be filed with Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE Emerge”), Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors’ responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act . Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Restated Financial Information under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Restated Financial Information

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated March 6, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR

Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 which has been approved by the Board of Directors. We have audited the financial statements of the company as at year ended March 31, 2024 prepared by the company in accordance with Accounting Standard (Indian GAAP) for the limited purpose of complying with the requirement of Restated Audited Financial statements in the offer documents should not be more than six months old from the issue opening date as required by ICDR Regulations in relation to the proposed IPO.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditor’s report issued by Company’s previous auditors Ramani & Vasoya dated September 27, 2023, September 5, 2022, November 5, 2021 for the year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 respectively and accordingly reliance has been placed on financial information examined by them for the said years. The financial report included for these years is based solely on the report submitted by them.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a) The “Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities” as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more. These fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this Report.

b) The “Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss” as set out in Annexure 2 to this report, of the Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this Report.

c) The “Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow” as set out in Annexure 3 to this report, of the Company as at and for the period ended on for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this Report. d) The Restated Summary Statement have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

e) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

f) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

g) Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

h) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors as at and for the period ended on, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

i) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this report;

j) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Summary Statements

k) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statements;

l) The company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period.

8. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for the period ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Draft Prospectus/Prospectus.

Annexure No. Particulars 1 Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities 4.01 Restated Statement of Share Capital 4.02 Restated Statement of Reserves & Surpluses 4.03 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings 4.04 Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings 4.05 Restated Statement of Trade Payable 4.06 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities 4.07 Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions 4.08 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets& Depreciations 4.09 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets 4.10 Restated Statement of Inventories 4.11 Restated Statement of Trade Receivable 4.12 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalent 4.13 Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances 4.14 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets 2 Restated Statement of Profit & Loss 4.15 Restated Statement of Revenue from operations 4.16 Restated Statement of Other Income 4.17 Restated Statement of Purchase of stock in trade 4.18 Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods 4.19 Restated Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses 4.20 Restated Statement of Financial Cost 4.21 Restated Statement of Depreciation Expenses 4.22 Restated Statement of Other Expenses 4.24 Restated Statement of Earning Per Equity Share Other Annexures: 3 Cash Flow Statement Statement of Significant Accounting Policies 4 Notes to the Re-stated Financial Statements 4.44 Statement of Accounting & Other Ratios, As Restated 7 Statement of Capitalization, As Restated 4.28 Statement of Related Parties & Transactions 4.26 Contingent Liabilities 5 Statement of adjustment to restated financial information 6 Other financial information

9. We, M/s. Milind Nyati & Co, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the “Peer Review Board” of the ICAI which is valid till November 30, 2024.

10. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the special purpose interim financial statements and audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5above.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Company for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with NSE Emerge, Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For Milind Nyati & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 014455C

Sd/-

CA. Tushar Agarwal Partner Membership No.: 455718

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 13/07/2024 UDIN: 24455718BKHXCV9393