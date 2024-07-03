Summary

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited was incorporated as Himachal Exicom Communications Limited, a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh situated at Jalandhar on May 9, 1994. The Company was granted a Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 11, 1994, by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh situated at Jalandhar. The name of Company was changed to Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on August 11, 2008.Incorporated in 1994, Exicom Tele-Systems are an India headquartered power management solutions provider, operating under twobusiness verticals, (i) electric vehicle (EV Chargers) Solutions Business, wherein they provide smart charging systems with innovative technology for residential, business, and public charging use in India; and (ii) critical power solutions business, wherein the Company design, manufacture and service critical digital infrastructure technology to deliver overall energy management at telecommunications sites and enterprise environments in India and overseas. In 1995, the Company started manufacturing of DC Power Systems at the erstwhile Solan facility. In 2012, it formed wholly owned subsidiary, Exicom Tele-Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., in Singapore; acquired indirect subsidiary, Horizon Tele-Systems SDN BHD, in Malaysia. It commenced trading of Li-ion based energy sto

