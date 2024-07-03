Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹256
Prev. Close₹252.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹680.68
Day's High₹258
Day's Low₹240.25
52 Week's High₹530
52 Week's Low₹169.4
Book Value₹54.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,911.87
P/E43.33
EPS5.83
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
120.82
20.49
7.23
7.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.85
130.12
135.69
130.95
Net Worth
632.67
150.61
142.92
138.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,019.6
707.93
842.81
512.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,019.6
707.93
842.81
512.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.9
15.47
6.15
11.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Anant Nahata
Whole-time Director
Vivekanand Kumar
Non Executive Director
Subhash Chander Rustgi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Himanshu Baid
Independent Director
LEENA PRIBHDAS GIDWANI
Independent Director
Karen Wilson Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sangeeta Karnatak
Independent Director
Manoj Kohli
Independent Director
Mahua Acharya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd
Summary
Exicom Tele-Systems Limited was incorporated as Himachal Exicom Communications Limited, a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh situated at Jalandhar on May 9, 1994. The Company was granted a Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 11, 1994, by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh situated at Jalandhar. The name of Company was changed to Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on August 11, 2008.Incorporated in 1994, Exicom Tele-Systems are an India headquartered power management solutions provider, operating under twobusiness verticals, (i) electric vehicle (EV Chargers) Solutions Business, wherein they provide smart charging systems with innovative technology for residential, business, and public charging use in India; and (ii) critical power solutions business, wherein the Company design, manufacture and service critical digital infrastructure technology to deliver overall energy management at telecommunications sites and enterprise environments in India and overseas. In 1995, the Company started manufacturing of DC Power Systems at the erstwhile Solan facility. In 2012, it formed wholly owned subsidiary, Exicom Tele-Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., in Singapore; acquired indirect subsidiary, Horizon Tele-Systems SDN BHD, in Malaysia. It commenced trading of Li-ion based energy sto
Read More
The Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹241 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd is ₹2911.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd is 43.33 and 4.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd is ₹169.4 and ₹530 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 12.36%, 6 Month at -50.94%, 3 Month at -18.57% and 1 Month at -12.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.