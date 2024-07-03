iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Share Price

241
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open256
  • Day's High258
  • 52 Wk High530
  • Prev. Close252.75
  • Day's Low240.25
  • 52 Wk Low 169.4
  • Turnover (lac)680.68
  • P/E43.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.53
  • EPS5.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,911.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

256

Prev. Close

252.75

Turnover(Lac.)

680.68

Day's High

258

Day's Low

240.25

52 Week's High

530

52 Week's Low

169.4

Book Value

54.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,911.87

P/E

43.33

EPS

5.83

Divi. Yield

0

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.57%

Non-Promoter- 7.43%

Institutions: 7.43%

Non-Institutions: 22.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

120.82

20.49

7.23

7.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

511.85

130.12

135.69

130.95

Net Worth

632.67

150.61

142.92

138.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,019.6

707.93

842.81

512.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,019.6

707.93

842.81

512.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.9

15.47

6.15

11.46

View Annually Results

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Anant Nahata

Whole-time Director

Vivekanand Kumar

Non Executive Director

Subhash Chander Rustgi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Himanshu Baid

Independent Director

LEENA PRIBHDAS GIDWANI

Independent Director

Karen Wilson Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sangeeta Karnatak

Independent Director

Manoj Kohli

Independent Director

Mahua Acharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd

Summary

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited was incorporated as Himachal Exicom Communications Limited, a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh situated at Jalandhar on May 9, 1994. The Company was granted a Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 11, 1994, by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh situated at Jalandhar. The name of Company was changed to Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on August 11, 2008.Incorporated in 1994, Exicom Tele-Systems are an India headquartered power management solutions provider, operating under twobusiness verticals, (i) electric vehicle (EV Chargers) Solutions Business, wherein they provide smart charging systems with innovative technology for residential, business, and public charging use in India; and (ii) critical power solutions business, wherein the Company design, manufacture and service critical digital infrastructure technology to deliver overall energy management at telecommunications sites and enterprise environments in India and overseas. In 1995, the Company started manufacturing of DC Power Systems at the erstwhile Solan facility. In 2012, it formed wholly owned subsidiary, Exicom Tele-Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., in Singapore; acquired indirect subsidiary, Horizon Tele-Systems SDN BHD, in Malaysia. It commenced trading of Li-ion based energy sto
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd share price today?

The Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹241 today.

What is the Market Cap of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd is ₹2911.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd is 43.33 and 4.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd is ₹169.4 and ₹530 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd?

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 12.36%, 6 Month at -50.94%, 3 Month at -18.57% and 1 Month at -12.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.57 %
Institutions - 7.44 %
Public - 22.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.