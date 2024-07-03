iifl-logo-icon 1
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

238.19
(-0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

153.37

252.08

300.9

263.65

190.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

153.37

252.08

300.9

263.65

190.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.41

7.16

4.96

1.64

8.09

Total Income

167.77

259.24

305.86

265.29

198.18

Total Expenditure

167.96

227.26

261.18

232.62

166.63

PBIDT

-0.19

31.98

44.69

32.67

31.55

Interest

8.91

3.03

4.23

5.62

4.74

PBDT

-9.1

28.95

40.45

27.05

26.81

Depreciation

6.59

5.02

5.32

4.88

4.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.41

5.08

-1.34

10.11

2.13

Deferred Tax

-0.07

0.61

9

3.08

2.63

Reported Profit After Tax

-17.03

18.24

27.47

8.99

17.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-17.03

18.24

27.47

8.99

17.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-17.03

18.24

27.47

8.99

17.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.41

1.51

2.88

0.98

1.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

120.82

120.82

120.82

92.4

92.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.12

12.68

14.85

12.39

16.59

PBDTM(%)

-5.93

11.48

13.44

10.25

14.1

PATM(%)

-11.1

7.23

9.12

3.4

9.37

