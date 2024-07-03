Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
153.37
252.08
300.9
263.65
190.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
153.37
252.08
300.9
263.65
190.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.41
7.16
4.96
1.64
8.09
Total Income
167.77
259.24
305.86
265.29
198.18
Total Expenditure
167.96
227.26
261.18
232.62
166.63
PBIDT
-0.19
31.98
44.69
32.67
31.55
Interest
8.91
3.03
4.23
5.62
4.74
PBDT
-9.1
28.95
40.45
27.05
26.81
Depreciation
6.59
5.02
5.32
4.88
4.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.41
5.08
-1.34
10.11
2.13
Deferred Tax
-0.07
0.61
9
3.08
2.63
Reported Profit After Tax
-17.03
18.24
27.47
8.99
17.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-17.03
18.24
27.47
8.99
17.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-17.03
18.24
27.47
8.99
17.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.41
1.51
2.88
0.98
1.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
120.82
120.82
120.82
92.4
92.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.12
12.68
14.85
12.39
16.59
PBDTM(%)
-5.93
11.48
13.44
10.25
14.1
PATM(%)
-11.1
7.23
9.12
3.4
9.37
