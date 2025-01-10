Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
120.82
20.49
7.23
7.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.85
130.12
135.69
130.95
Net Worth
632.67
150.61
142.92
138.18
Minority Interest
Debt
46.22
121.61
97.67
97.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.51
6.69
12.62
0
Total Liabilities
684.4
278.91
253.21
236
Fixed Assets
112.14
81.22
108.37
103.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.82
7.31
6.99
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.64
26.03
35.96
28.72
Networking Capital
246.6
139.14
80.57
80.09
Inventories
185.25
115.58
126.63
109.82
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
191.61
128.03
114.9
133.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
112.73
90.83
99.7
65.62
Sundry Creditors
-201.57
-136.98
-157.61
-168.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-41.42
-58.32
-103.05
-60.03
Cash
315.22
25.2
21.31
23.64
Total Assets
684.42
278.9
253.2
235.99
