Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Summary

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited was incorporated as Himachal Exicom Communications Limited, a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh situated at Jalandhar on May 9, 1994. The Company was granted a Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 11, 1994, by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh situated at Jalandhar. The name of Company was changed to Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on August 11, 2008.Incorporated in 1994, Exicom Tele-Systems are an India headquartered power management solutions provider, operating under twobusiness verticals, (i) electric vehicle (EV Chargers) Solutions Business, wherein they provide smart charging systems with innovative technology for residential, business, and public charging use in India; and (ii) critical power solutions business, wherein the Company design, manufacture and service critical digital infrastructure technology to deliver overall energy management at telecommunications sites and enterprise environments in India and overseas. In 1995, the Company started manufacturing of DC Power Systems at the erstwhile Solan facility. In 2012, it formed wholly owned subsidiary, Exicom Tele-Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., in Singapore; acquired indirect subsidiary, Horizon Tele-Systems SDN BHD, in Malaysia. It commenced trading of Li-ion based energy storage batteries for telecommunication infrastructure in 2013; launched renewable hybrid power solutions for telecommunication towers in 2015; thereafter, started production of DC Power Systems at Gurugram Facility I in 2016; launched critical power solutions in Africa in 2018. Later, in 2022, the Company started manufacturing of EV Chargers at Gurugram Facility I; thereafter, it divested business and assets related to the manufacturing and service of the Li-ion batteries of electric vehicles on a slump sale basis to Exicom Energy Systems Private Limited. It started production of Li-ion batteries at Gurugram Facility II at Haryana in 2023. The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer by raising capital aggregating to Rs 400 Crores Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and by issuing upto 7,400,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.