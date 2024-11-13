Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 both on standalone and consolidated basis. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on Wednesday September 13, 2024 has considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 of the FY 2024-25, on both standalone and consolidated basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results(standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 30/07/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024 The Meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 is now rescheduled on Monday, August 5, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2024, on standalone and consolidated basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2024 of the financial year 2024-25, on standalone and consolidated basis along with Limited Review Reports thereon. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on August 5, 2024 have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of the financial year 2024-25, on standalone and consolidated basis, along with Limited Review Reports thereon with other business items. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 28th day of May 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis and other matters. The Board of Directors have approved financial result (standalone and consolidated basis) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 The Board of Directors have approved Financial Results (standalone and consolidated basis) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 in their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 and discussed other matters. Read less.. The Board of Directors have approved Financial Results (standalone and consolidated basis) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 in their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 and discussed other matters. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024