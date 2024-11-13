|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Exicom Tele-Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 both on standalone and consolidated basis. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on Wednesday September 13, 2024 has considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 of the FY 2024-25, on both standalone and consolidated basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Exicom Tele-Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results(standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 30/07/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024 The Meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 is now rescheduled on Monday, August 5, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2024, on standalone and consolidated basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2024 of the financial year 2024-25, on standalone and consolidated basis along with Limited Review Reports thereon. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on August 5, 2024 have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of the financial year 2024-25, on standalone and consolidated basis, along with Limited Review Reports thereon with other business items. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Exicom Tele-Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 28th day of May 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis and other matters. The Board of Directors have approved financial result (standalone and consolidated basis) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 The Board of Directors have approved Financial Results (standalone and consolidated basis) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 in their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 and discussed other matters. Read less.. The Board of Directors have approved Financial Results (standalone and consolidated basis) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 in their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 and discussed other matters. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Exicom Tele-Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 alongwith limited review report given by statutory auditors of the company. The Board approved Un audited financial results of the company for nine months and quarter ended on 31 December 2024, along with limited review report by the Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024) The Unaudited financial statement for quarter and nine months ended on 31 December 2023, along with limited review report by the Statutory auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.