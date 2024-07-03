iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Servotech Power Systems Ltd Share Price

160.22
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open170.35
  • Day's High170.38
  • 52 Wk High205.4
  • Prev. Close168.66
  • Day's Low160.22
  • 52 Wk Low 73.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,515.85
  • P/E183.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.06
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,572.03
  • Div. Yield0.03
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Servotech Power Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

170.35

Prev. Close

168.66

Turnover(Lac.)

1,515.85

Day's High

170.38

Day's Low

160.22

52 Week's High

205.4

52 Week's Low

73.5

Book Value

7.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,572.03

P/E

183.33

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0.03

Servotech Power Systems Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Servotech Power Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Servotech Power Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.34%

Non-Promoter- 5.95%

Institutions: 5.95%

Non-Institutions: 34.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Servotech Power Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.01

22.26

18.67

18.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.57

58.96

27.21

21.12

Net Worth

128.58

81.22

45.88

39.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

87.99

87.44

88.5

113.61

yoy growth (%)

0.63

-1.19

-22.1

40.35

Raw materials

-74.32

-69.45

-67.42

-90.55

As % of sales

84.45

79.43

76.18

79.69

Employee costs

-4

-4.61

-6.58

-6.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.45

1.22

4.09

5.51

Depreciation

-0.96

-0.89

-0.98

-0.84

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.32

-1.16

-1.56

Working capital

7.51

1.81

0.79

14.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.63

-1.19

-22.1

40.35

Op profit growth

-1.72

-37.3

-7.01

-9.23

EBIT growth

5.63

-38.3

-14.46

-21.25

Net profit growth

13.3

-72.91

-23.9

-21.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

353.68

278.48

143.67

86.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

353.68

278.48

143.67

86.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.58

0.16

0.58

0.91

View Annually Results

Servotech Power Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,473.2

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,620.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

714.3

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

58.85

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,741.6

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Servotech Power Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Raman Bhatia

Whole-time Director

Sarika Bhatia

Independent Director

Sahil Khurana.

Whole-time Director

Nimesh Malhotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Pandey

Independent Director

Rajesh Mohan Rai

Independent Director

Anupam Gupta

Independent Director

Sampat Rai

Director

Jorg Gabler

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Servotech Power Systems Ltd

Summary

Servotech Power Systems Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Servotech Power Systems Private Limited on September 24, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Servotech Power Systems Limited on May 24, 2017.Initially, Servotech was manufacturing Inverters, UPS and Servo Stablizers under the brand name SERVOTECH. The Company started production of LED products in the year 2011. The Company is selling LED products under the brand SAARA. The Company manufactures energy efficient luminaries for residential, industrial, and commercial applications. Its products include LED light bulbs, LED downlights, LED flood light, LED panel lights, LED tube lights, LED bay lights, outdoor lights (street lights, floodlights).The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of LED lights and Solar power products. It is also manufacturers and supplier of a comprehensive range of Solar Products that includes Solar BLDC Fan, Solar Home Light systems, Solar PWM Charge Controller, Solar MPPT Charge Controller, Solar water pump etc.The Company has ventured into manufacturing of LED lights and Solar products with the prime idea of manufacturing clean and green products to support our eco system. Moreover, the Company received Certificate of Compliance for proven series servo stabilizer, efficient series online UPS, alfa series online UPS, beta series online UPS, gamma series online UPS and bridge series long bac
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Servotech Power Systems Ltd share price today?

The Servotech Power Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Servotech Power Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is ₹3572.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Servotech Power Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is 183.33 and 22.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Servotech Power Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Servotech Power Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is ₹73.5 and ₹205.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Servotech Power Systems Ltd?

Servotech Power Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 199.49%, 3 Years at 176.95%, 1 Year at 121.34%, 6 Month at 88.97%, 3 Month at -7.88% and 1 Month at -5.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Servotech Power Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.34 %
Institutions - 5.95 %
Public - 34.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Servotech Power Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.