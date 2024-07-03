Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹170.35
Prev. Close₹168.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,515.85
Day's High₹170.38
Day's Low₹160.22
52 Week's High₹205.4
52 Week's Low₹73.5
Book Value₹7.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,572.03
P/E183.33
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.01
22.26
18.67
18.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.57
58.96
27.21
21.12
Net Worth
128.58
81.22
45.88
39.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
87.99
87.44
88.5
113.61
yoy growth (%)
0.63
-1.19
-22.1
40.35
Raw materials
-74.32
-69.45
-67.42
-90.55
As % of sales
84.45
79.43
76.18
79.69
Employee costs
-4
-4.61
-6.58
-6.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.45
1.22
4.09
5.51
Depreciation
-0.96
-0.89
-0.98
-0.84
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.32
-1.16
-1.56
Working capital
7.51
1.81
0.79
14.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.63
-1.19
-22.1
40.35
Op profit growth
-1.72
-37.3
-7.01
-9.23
EBIT growth
5.63
-38.3
-14.46
-21.25
Net profit growth
13.3
-72.91
-23.9
-21.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
353.68
278.48
143.67
86.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
353.68
278.48
143.67
86.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.58
0.16
0.58
0.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,473.2
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,620.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
714.3
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
58.85
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,741.6
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Raman Bhatia
Whole-time Director
Sarika Bhatia
Independent Director
Sahil Khurana.
Whole-time Director
Nimesh Malhotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Pandey
Independent Director
Rajesh Mohan Rai
Independent Director
Anupam Gupta
Independent Director
Sampat Rai
Director
Jorg Gabler
Summary
Servotech Power Systems Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Servotech Power Systems Private Limited on September 24, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Servotech Power Systems Limited on May 24, 2017.Initially, Servotech was manufacturing Inverters, UPS and Servo Stablizers under the brand name SERVOTECH. The Company started production of LED products in the year 2011. The Company is selling LED products under the brand SAARA. The Company manufactures energy efficient luminaries for residential, industrial, and commercial applications. Its products include LED light bulbs, LED downlights, LED flood light, LED panel lights, LED tube lights, LED bay lights, outdoor lights (street lights, floodlights).The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of LED lights and Solar power products. It is also manufacturers and supplier of a comprehensive range of Solar Products that includes Solar BLDC Fan, Solar Home Light systems, Solar PWM Charge Controller, Solar MPPT Charge Controller, Solar water pump etc.The Company has ventured into manufacturing of LED lights and Solar products with the prime idea of manufacturing clean and green products to support our eco system. Moreover, the Company received Certificate of Compliance for proven series servo stabilizer, efficient series online UPS, alfa series online UPS, beta series online UPS, gamma series online UPS and bridge series long bac
The Servotech Power Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is ₹3572.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is 183.33 and 22.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Servotech Power Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is ₹73.5 and ₹205.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Servotech Power Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 199.49%, 3 Years at 176.95%, 1 Year at 121.34%, 6 Month at 88.97%, 3 Month at -7.88% and 1 Month at -5.58%.
