Summary

Servotech Power Systems Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Servotech Power Systems Private Limited on September 24, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Servotech Power Systems Limited on May 24, 2017.Initially, Servotech was manufacturing Inverters, UPS and Servo Stablizers under the brand name SERVOTECH. The Company started production of LED products in the year 2011. The Company is selling LED products under the brand SAARA. The Company manufactures energy efficient luminaries for residential, industrial, and commercial applications. Its products include LED light bulbs, LED downlights, LED flood light, LED panel lights, LED tube lights, LED bay lights, outdoor lights (street lights, floodlights).The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of LED lights and Solar power products. It is also manufacturers and supplier of a comprehensive range of Solar Products that includes Solar BLDC Fan, Solar Home Light systems, Solar PWM Charge Controller, Solar MPPT Charge Controller, Solar water pump etc.The Company has ventured into manufacturing of LED lights and Solar products with the prime idea of manufacturing clean and green products to support our eco system. Moreover, the Company received Certificate of Compliance for proven series servo stabilizer, efficient series online UPS, alfa series online UPS, beta series online UPS, gamma series online UPS and bridge series long bac

Read More