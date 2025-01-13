Servotech Power Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.01
22.26
18.67
18.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.57
58.96
27.21
21.12
Net Worth
128.58
81.22
45.88
39.43
Minority Interest
Debt
80.81
42.28
19.2
25.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.12
Total Liabilities
209.41
123.52
65.1
64.61
Fixed Assets
46.05
21.51
11.79
10.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.31
0.27
0.14
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.24
0.03
0.16
Networking Capital
101.84
86.49
45.34
50.31
Inventories
33.7
14.58
12.19
15.26
Inventory Days
63.29
Sundry Debtors
80.63
78.56
27.27
40.39
Debtor Days
167.52
Other Current Assets
36.2
23.29
27.58
28.48
Sundry Creditors
-28.94
-16.39
-9.63
-10.89
Creditor Days
45.16
Other Current Liabilities
-19.75
-13.55
-12.07
-22.93
Cash
60.05
14.99
7.8
3.39
Total Assets
209.43
123.5
65.1
64.62
