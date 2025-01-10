iifl-logo-icon 1
Servotech Power Systems Ltd Shareholding Pattern

150.27
(-3.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Servotech Power Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

59.34%

59.69%

59.69%

60.51%

60.1%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

5.95%

5.52%

5.52%

3.75%

4.4%

Non-Institutions

34.7%

34.77%

34.77%

35.72%

35.48%

Total Non-Promoter

40.65%

40.3%

40.3%

39.48%

39.89%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.34%

Non-Promoter- 5.95%

Institutions: 5.95%

Non-Institutions: 34.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

