iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Servotech Power Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

162.72
(1.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Servotech Power Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

87.99

87.44

88.5

113.61

yoy growth (%)

0.63

-1.19

-22.1

40.35

Raw materials

-74.32

-69.45

-67.42

-90.55

As % of sales

84.45

79.43

76.18

79.69

Employee costs

-4

-4.61

-6.58

-6.73

As % of sales

4.55

5.27

7.44

5.92

Other costs

-5.38

-9

-7.53

-8.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.12

10.3

8.51

7.79

Operating profit

4.28

4.35

6.95

7.47

OPM

4.86

4.98

7.85

6.58

Depreciation

-0.96

-0.89

-0.98

-0.84

Interest expense

-2.77

-2.77

-2.39

-2.06

Other income

0.9

0.53

0.51

0.94

Profit before tax

1.45

1.22

4.09

5.51

Taxes

-0.29

-0.32

-1.16

-1.56

Tax rate

-20.62

-26.8

-28.4

-28.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.15

0.89

2.92

3.94

Exceptional items

-0.23

-0.08

0.07

0

Net profit

0.92

0.81

3

3.94

yoy growth (%)

13.3

-72.91

-23.9

-21.07

NPM

1.04

0.93

3.39

3.47

Servotech Power : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Servotech Power Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.