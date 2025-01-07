Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
87.99
87.44
88.5
113.61
yoy growth (%)
0.63
-1.19
-22.1
40.35
Raw materials
-74.32
-69.45
-67.42
-90.55
As % of sales
84.45
79.43
76.18
79.69
Employee costs
-4
-4.61
-6.58
-6.73
As % of sales
4.55
5.27
7.44
5.92
Other costs
-5.38
-9
-7.53
-8.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.12
10.3
8.51
7.79
Operating profit
4.28
4.35
6.95
7.47
OPM
4.86
4.98
7.85
6.58
Depreciation
-0.96
-0.89
-0.98
-0.84
Interest expense
-2.77
-2.77
-2.39
-2.06
Other income
0.9
0.53
0.51
0.94
Profit before tax
1.45
1.22
4.09
5.51
Taxes
-0.29
-0.32
-1.16
-1.56
Tax rate
-20.62
-26.8
-28.4
-28.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.15
0.89
2.92
3.94
Exceptional items
-0.23
-0.08
0.07
0
Net profit
0.92
0.81
3
3.94
yoy growth (%)
13.3
-72.91
-23.9
-21.07
NPM
1.04
0.93
3.39
3.47
