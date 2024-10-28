Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 02, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 30, 2024. Servotech Power Systems Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 29 May 2024

To consider dividend and other business matters Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 03, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05 (5%) per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 18 May 2024

Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 1500000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on May 18, 2024

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. SERVOTECH : 09-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 11, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 09, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024) Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Servotech Power Systems Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 15, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024