Servotech Power Systems Ltd Board Meeting

149.82
(2.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:04:36 PM

Servotech Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 02, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 24, 2024.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 30, 2024. Servotech Power Systems Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting3 Jun 202429 May 2024
To consider dividend and other business matters Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 03, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05 (5%) per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202418 May 2024
Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 1500000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on May 18, 2024
Board Meeting9 May 202427 Apr 2024
SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. SERVOTECH : 09-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 11, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 09, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024) Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Servotech Power Systems Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 15, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Servotech Power Systems Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

