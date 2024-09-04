Fixation of the 20 th AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, 27 th September, 2024. The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course. Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Servotech Power Systems Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)