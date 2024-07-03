Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹194.26
Prev. Close₹194.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹55.84
Day's High₹194.26
Day's Low₹187.15
52 Week's High₹254.79
52 Week's Low₹96.35
Book Value₹17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,245
P/E259.4
EPS0.75
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.41
66.41
66.41
66.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.99
47.39
36.72
3.48
Net Worth
105.4
113.8
103.13
69.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
334.67
277.58
314.41
370.23
yoy growth (%)
20.56
-11.71
-15.07
-35.21
Raw materials
-247.29
-201.22
-212.05
-288.67
As % of sales
73.89
72.49
67.44
77.96
Employee costs
-59.77
-56.85
-62.94
-67.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.15
-107.86
-90.69
-76.82
Depreciation
-5.19
-5.22
-5.55
-10.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
31.9
-52.84
-51.04
-45.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.56
-11.71
-15.07
-35.21
Op profit growth
-80.09
41.84
13.6
347.99
EBIT growth
-209.01
41.48
28.92
-1,046.98
Net profit growth
-153.91
25.44
11.91
180.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
557.35
473.55
334.67
277.58
314.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
557.35
473.55
334.67
277.58
314.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.99
22.25
119.02
7.7
94.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Vijay R Kirloskar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Meena Kirloskar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Misra
Independent Director
SURESH KUMAR
Director (Finance) & CFO
Sanjeev Kumar Shivappa
Independent Director
Ravi Ghai
Managing Director
Anand B Hunnur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahabaleshwar Bhat
Independent Director
Pangal Ranganath Nayak
Independent Director
K N Shanth Kumar
Independent Director
Mohammed Saad Bin Jung
Non Executive Director
Rukmini Kirloskar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd
Summary
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd (KECL), promoted by Kirloskar Brothers, Pune, with the technical and financial participation of Brush Electrical Engineering Co., UK, a member of the Hawker Siddeley Group is a leading player in Electrical Equipment Industry in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric motors, alternators, generators, transformers, switchgear, DG Machine sets etc.Incorporated in Jul.46, Kirloskar Electric Co., was the catalyst for industrialization in India. The Company acquired Voltas Transformers, Pune thus establishing its presence in the cast resin transformers market. Later it has tied up with Wind Energy Group, UK for manufacture of Wind Turbine Generators. The company completed strategic acquisition(at a cost of Rs,8 Crores) of Kirloskar Systems in Dec 15, 97 with a aim of synergy of activity of transformer business with switchgear business. The company has undertaken a business restructuring activity and thereby it has transferred its Rotating Machines Group business to it subsidiary Kaytee Switchgear Pvt. Ltd.Its main activity is the manufacture and sale of a diverse range of electrical and electronic equipment - AC induction motors, transformers, AC generators, DC machines, control equipment and systems, power electronic products, instrumentation, automation and controls and industrial electronic equipment. The projects and systems division of the company has specialised in executing system packages for large industries like
Read More
The Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹187.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd is ₹1245.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd is 259.4 and 9.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd is ₹96.35 and ₹254.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.38%, 3 Years at 103.65%, 1 Year at 77.89%, 6 Month at -6.06%, 3 Month at 0.33% and 1 Month at 1.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.