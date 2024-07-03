Summary

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd (KECL), promoted by Kirloskar Brothers, Pune, with the technical and financial participation of Brush Electrical Engineering Co., UK, a member of the Hawker Siddeley Group is a leading player in Electrical Equipment Industry in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric motors, alternators, generators, transformers, switchgear, DG Machine sets etc.Incorporated in Jul.46, Kirloskar Electric Co., was the catalyst for industrialization in India. The Company acquired Voltas Transformers, Pune thus establishing its presence in the cast resin transformers market. Later it has tied up with Wind Energy Group, UK for manufacture of Wind Turbine Generators. The company completed strategic acquisition(at a cost of Rs,8 Crores) of Kirloskar Systems in Dec 15, 97 with a aim of synergy of activity of transformer business with switchgear business. The company has undertaken a business restructuring activity and thereby it has transferred its Rotating Machines Group business to it subsidiary Kaytee Switchgear Pvt. Ltd.Its main activity is the manufacture and sale of a diverse range of electrical and electronic equipment - AC induction motors, transformers, AC generators, DC machines, control equipment and systems, power electronic products, instrumentation, automation and controls and industrial electronic equipment. The projects and systems division of the company has specialised in executing system packages for large industries like

Read More