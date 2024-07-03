iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Share Price

187.46
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:49 AM

  • Open194.26
  • Day's High194.26
  • 52 Wk High254.79
  • Prev. Close194.26
  • Day's Low187.15
  • 52 Wk Low 96.35
  • Turnover (lac)55.84
  • P/E259.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17
  • EPS0.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,245
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.51%

Non-Promoter- 5.46%

Institutions: 5.46%

Non-Institutions: 45.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.41

66.41

66.41

66.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.99

47.39

36.72

3.48

Net Worth

105.4

113.8

103.13

69.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

334.67

277.58

314.41

370.23

yoy growth (%)

20.56

-11.71

-15.07

-35.21

Raw materials

-247.29

-201.22

-212.05

-288.67

As % of sales

73.89

72.49

67.44

77.96

Employee costs

-59.77

-56.85

-62.94

-67.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.15

-107.86

-90.69

-76.82

Depreciation

-5.19

-5.22

-5.55

-10.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

31.9

-52.84

-51.04

-45.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.56

-11.71

-15.07

-35.21

Op profit growth

-80.09

41.84

13.6

347.99

EBIT growth

-209.01

41.48

28.92

-1,046.98

Net profit growth

-153.91

25.44

11.91

180.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

557.35

473.55

334.67

277.58

314.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

557.35

473.55

334.67

277.58

314.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.99

22.25

119.02

7.7

94.9

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Vijay R Kirloskar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Meena Kirloskar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Misra

Independent Director

SURESH KUMAR

Director (Finance) & CFO

Sanjeev Kumar Shivappa

Independent Director

Ravi Ghai

Managing Director

Anand B Hunnur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahabaleshwar Bhat

Independent Director

Pangal Ranganath Nayak

Independent Director

K N Shanth Kumar

Independent Director

Mohammed Saad Bin Jung

Non Executive Director

Rukmini Kirloskar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd

Summary

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd (KECL), promoted by Kirloskar Brothers, Pune, with the technical and financial participation of Brush Electrical Engineering Co., UK, a member of the Hawker Siddeley Group is a leading player in Electrical Equipment Industry in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric motors, alternators, generators, transformers, switchgear, DG Machine sets etc.Incorporated in Jul.46, Kirloskar Electric Co., was the catalyst for industrialization in India. The Company acquired Voltas Transformers, Pune thus establishing its presence in the cast resin transformers market. Later it has tied up with Wind Energy Group, UK for manufacture of Wind Turbine Generators. The company completed strategic acquisition(at a cost of Rs,8 Crores) of Kirloskar Systems in Dec 15, 97 with a aim of synergy of activity of transformer business with switchgear business. The company has undertaken a business restructuring activity and thereby it has transferred its Rotating Machines Group business to it subsidiary Kaytee Switchgear Pvt. Ltd.Its main activity is the manufacture and sale of a diverse range of electrical and electronic equipment - AC induction motors, transformers, AC generators, DC machines, control equipment and systems, power electronic products, instrumentation, automation and controls and industrial electronic equipment. The projects and systems division of the company has specialised in executing system packages for large industries like
Company FAQs

What is the Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd share price today?

The Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹187.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd is ₹1245.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd is 259.4 and 9.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd is ₹96.35 and ₹254.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd?

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.38%, 3 Years at 103.65%, 1 Year at 77.89%, 6 Month at -6.06%, 3 Month at 0.33% and 1 Month at 1.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.51 %
Institutions - 5.46 %
Public - 45.02 %

