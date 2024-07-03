iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

185.67
(-0.45%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

388.82

328.5

229.57

188.82

232.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

388.82

328.5

229.57

188.82

232.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.71

21.1

2.77

2.87

94.02

Total Income

394.53

349.6

232.34

191.69

326.82

Total Expenditure

363

308.96

244.98

204.81

235.41

PBIDT

31.53

40.64

-12.64

-13.12

91.41

Interest

19.11

16.74

21.86

23.22

34.39

PBDT

12.42

23.9

-34.5

-36.34

57.02

Depreciation

3.76

3.71

3.9

4.71

4.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

8.66

20.19

-38.4

-41.05

52.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.66

20.19

-38.4

-41.05

52.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

9.82

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.66

20.19

-38.4

-41.05

42.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.3

3.04

-5.78

-6.18

7.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

66.41

66.41

66.41

66.41

66.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.1

12.37

-5.5

-6.94

39.26

PBDTM(%)

3.19

7.27

-15.02

-19.24

24.49

PATM(%)

2.22

6.14

-16.72

-21.74

22.36

