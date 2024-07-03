Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
388.82
328.5
229.57
188.82
232.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
388.82
328.5
229.57
188.82
232.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.71
21.1
2.77
2.87
94.02
Total Income
394.53
349.6
232.34
191.69
326.82
Total Expenditure
363
308.96
244.98
204.81
235.41
PBIDT
31.53
40.64
-12.64
-13.12
91.41
Interest
19.11
16.74
21.86
23.22
34.39
PBDT
12.42
23.9
-34.5
-36.34
57.02
Depreciation
3.76
3.71
3.9
4.71
4.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
8.66
20.19
-38.4
-41.05
52.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.66
20.19
-38.4
-41.05
52.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
9.82
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.66
20.19
-38.4
-41.05
42.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.3
3.04
-5.78
-6.18
7.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
66.41
66.41
66.41
66.41
66.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.1
12.37
-5.5
-6.94
39.26
PBDTM(%)
3.19
7.27
-15.02
-19.24
24.49
PATM(%)
2.22
6.14
-16.72
-21.74
22.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.