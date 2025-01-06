Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.15
-107.86
-90.69
-76.82
Depreciation
-5.19
-5.22
-5.55
-10.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
31.9
-52.84
-51.04
-45.51
Other operating items
Operating
84.85
-165.92
-147.29
-132.98
Capital expenditure
-34.14
171.72
-74.76
182.3
Free cash flow
50.71
5.79
-222.05
49.31
Equity raised
-17.95
93.67
205.07
426.03
Investing
0.08
-60.4
0.14
3.14
Financing
107.91
155.98
6.54
455.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
140.75
195.04
-10.3
933.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.