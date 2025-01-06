iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

181.92
(-6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd

Kirl. Electric FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.15

-107.86

-90.69

-76.82

Depreciation

-5.19

-5.22

-5.55

-10.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

31.9

-52.84

-51.04

-45.51

Other operating items

Operating

84.85

-165.92

-147.29

-132.98

Capital expenditure

-34.14

171.72

-74.76

182.3

Free cash flow

50.71

5.79

-222.05

49.31

Equity raised

-17.95

93.67

205.07

426.03

Investing

0.08

-60.4

0.14

3.14

Financing

107.91

155.98

6.54

455.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

140.75

195.04

-10.3

933.75

Kirl. Electric : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.