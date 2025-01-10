Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.41
66.41
66.41
66.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.99
47.39
36.72
3.48
Net Worth
105.4
113.8
103.13
69.89
Minority Interest
Debt
117.75
124.72
133.41
170.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
77.55
54.49
46.79
55.18
Total Liabilities
300.7
293.01
283.33
295.11
Fixed Assets
438.79
439.96
442.37
481.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.63
10.47
10.35
10.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
6.98
7.74
Networking Capital
-176.87
-181.06
-223.62
-221.57
Inventories
49.01
52.91
48.27
41.45
Inventory Days
52.64
54.5
Sundry Debtors
64.36
30.35
14.4
23.59
Debtor Days
15.7
31.01
Other Current Assets
58.53
64.33
65.62
65.82
Sundry Creditors
-141.72
-116.77
-111.03
-103.35
Creditor Days
121.09
135.89
Other Current Liabilities
-207.05
-211.88
-240.88
-249.08
Cash
28.15
23.64
47.26
17.51
Total Assets
300.7
293.01
283.34
295.11
