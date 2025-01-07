iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

186.66
(2.61%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

334.67

277.58

314.41

370.23

yoy growth (%)

20.56

-11.71

-15.07

-35.21

Raw materials

-247.29

-201.22

-212.05

-288.67

As % of sales

73.89

72.49

67.44

77.96

Employee costs

-59.77

-56.85

-62.94

-67.65

As % of sales

17.86

20.48

20.02

18.27

Other costs

-43.16

-97.65

-94.5

-62.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.89

35.18

30.05

16.85

Operating profit

-15.55

-78.14

-55.09

-48.49

OPM

-4.64

-28.15

-17.52

-13.09

Depreciation

-5.19

-5.22

-5.55

-10.64

Interest expense

-28.8

-28.09

-34.31

-33.09

Other income

107.71

3.6

4.27

15.41

Profit before tax

58.15

-107.86

-90.69

-76.82

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

58.15

-107.86

-90.69

-76.82

Exceptional items

0

0

4.71

0

Net profit

58.15

-107.86

-85.98

-76.82

yoy growth (%)

-153.91

25.44

11.91

180.59

NPM

17.37

-38.85

-27.34

-20.75

