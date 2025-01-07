Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
334.67
277.58
314.41
370.23
yoy growth (%)
20.56
-11.71
-15.07
-35.21
Raw materials
-247.29
-201.22
-212.05
-288.67
As % of sales
73.89
72.49
67.44
77.96
Employee costs
-59.77
-56.85
-62.94
-67.65
As % of sales
17.86
20.48
20.02
18.27
Other costs
-43.16
-97.65
-94.5
-62.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.89
35.18
30.05
16.85
Operating profit
-15.55
-78.14
-55.09
-48.49
OPM
-4.64
-28.15
-17.52
-13.09
Depreciation
-5.19
-5.22
-5.55
-10.64
Interest expense
-28.8
-28.09
-34.31
-33.09
Other income
107.71
3.6
4.27
15.41
Profit before tax
58.15
-107.86
-90.69
-76.82
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
58.15
-107.86
-90.69
-76.82
Exceptional items
0
0
4.71
0
Net profit
58.15
-107.86
-85.98
-76.82
yoy growth (%)
-153.91
25.44
11.91
180.59
NPM
17.37
-38.85
-27.34
-20.75
