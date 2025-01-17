iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Key Ratios

175.14
(0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.71

-15.1

-35.19

4.34

Op profit growth

5,470.28

-99.19

243.5

188.82

EBIT growth

-123.09

-278.66

532.02

-44.3

Net profit growth

-206.15

-152

66.56

32.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.26

-0.09

-10.46

-1.97

EBIT margin

-6.5

24.86

-11.81

-1.21

Net profit margin

-17.33

14.41

-23.53

-9.15

RoCE

-8.46

31.61

-11.71

-2.63

RoNW

172.91

-36.51

-76.84

21.64

RoA

-5.64

4.58

-5.83

-4.97

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.24

6.82

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.5

5.82

-14.88

-9.72

Book value per share

5.04

-7.13

-2.2

10.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.7

1.12

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.45

1.32

-1.89

-4.15

P/B

2.45

-1.07

-12.8

3.76

EV/EBIDTA

-25.02

2.59

-14.76

101.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-0.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

67.39

71.45

104.28

99.47

Inventory days

60.23

61.2

65.01

55.81

Creditor days

-123.74

-114.48

-96.57

-73.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.6

-1.83

1

0.15

Net debt / equity

4.79

-3.55

-19.51

3.83

Net debt / op. profit

-9.22

-539.41

-7.37

-24.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.49

-67.44

-77.94

-76.53

Employee costs

-20.48

-20.02

-18.26

-12.61

Other costs

-13.29

-12.63

-14.25

-12.83

