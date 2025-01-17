Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.71
-15.1
-35.19
4.34
Op profit growth
5,470.28
-99.19
243.5
188.82
EBIT growth
-123.09
-278.66
532.02
-44.3
Net profit growth
-206.15
-152
66.56
32.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.26
-0.09
-10.46
-1.97
EBIT margin
-6.5
24.86
-11.81
-1.21
Net profit margin
-17.33
14.41
-23.53
-9.15
RoCE
-8.46
31.61
-11.71
-2.63
RoNW
172.91
-36.51
-76.84
21.64
RoA
-5.64
4.58
-5.83
-4.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.24
6.82
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-8.5
5.82
-14.88
-9.72
Book value per share
5.04
-7.13
-2.2
10.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.7
1.12
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.45
1.32
-1.89
-4.15
P/B
2.45
-1.07
-12.8
3.76
EV/EBIDTA
-25.02
2.59
-14.76
101.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-0.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.39
71.45
104.28
99.47
Inventory days
60.23
61.2
65.01
55.81
Creditor days
-123.74
-114.48
-96.57
-73.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.6
-1.83
1
0.15
Net debt / equity
4.79
-3.55
-19.51
3.83
Net debt / op. profit
-9.22
-539.41
-7.37
-24.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.49
-67.44
-77.94
-76.53
Employee costs
-20.48
-20.02
-18.26
-12.61
Other costs
-13.29
-12.63
-14.25
-12.83
