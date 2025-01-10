To the Members of

KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED, BENGALURU Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention of the Members is invited to note 35(16) to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements regarding the amounts due to the Company from certain subsidiaries towards part consideration receivable on sale/assignment of certain immovable properties, receivables, interest charged and expenses reimbursed. The amounts due from the said subsidiaries aggregates to 11,153.84 lakhs ( 11,384.28 lakhs as at March 31, 2023). Pending disposals/realization of assets by the subsidiaries, relying on the Management Representation, provision of 8,400.77 lakhs as at March 31, 2024 is recognized. Any shortfall in the realization of the amount outstanding (net of provision), if any, could not be ascertained.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. a. Going Concern Assessment Effect of erosion in net worth of the company

Note 35(17) of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements The directors have detailed the reasons for preparing these Standalone Ind AS financial statements on a going concern basis, though the Company/Group (consisting of the Company, its subsidiaries and associate) has accumulated losses and their net worth (after excluding Revaluation Reserve) is eroded. There are certain overdue payments to creditors. The Company has repaid all the term loans including the loan assigned to Asset Reconstruction Company India Limited (ARCIL) which was restructured under JLF mechanism. We have relied on the representations made by the Company and the appraisal of the restructuring plan including monetization of few non-core assets, projection of increase in turnover and infusion of funds in the near future. The appropriateness of the said basis of Going Concern is subject to the Company adhering to the restructuring plan and infusion of requisite funds. Hence, we are of the opinion that there is no existence of material uncertainty that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention of the members is invited to note 35(18) of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements which sets out that the Company has filed Special Leave Petition in respect of demand of resale tax penalty of 527 lakhs before the Honourable Supreme Court of India. Management has represented to us that it is not probable that there will be an outflow of economic benefits and hence no provision is required to be recognized in this regard. We have relied on this representation. Our opinion is notmodified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. As described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the quantification of shortfall in realization of consideration receivable from certain subsidiaries pending disposals/realization of assets by the subsidiaries. Accordingly, we are unable to conclude whether or not the other information in relation to this is materially misstated with respect to this matter.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

1. We did not audit the financial statements/information of Kuala Lumpur Branch office of the Company, included in the financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended and year ended March 31, 2024 whose financial statements/information reflect total assets of 53.86 lakhs as at March 31, 2024 and total revenues of 0.10 lakhs for the year ended on that date. We did not audit the financial statement/information of Ajman Branch office of the Company, included in the financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended and year ended March 31, 2024 whose financial statements/information reflect total assets of 403.41 lakhs as at March 31, 2024 and total revenues of 1286.65 lakhs for the year ended on that date. The financial statements/information of the said branches have been audited by the Branch Auditors whose reports has been furnished to us. So, to the extent the amounts have been derived from such financial statements is based solely on the report of the Branch auditors. Our report is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us; c. The report on the accounts of the Kuala Lumpur office in Malaysia and Ajman office in UAE of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by the branch auditors have been forwarded to us and have been duly dealt with by us while preparing this report; d. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; e. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules as amended; f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of theAct. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company have disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 35(1a) to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements; ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses under applicable laws or accounting standards; iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) The Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year.

(e) The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For K N Prabhashankar & Co., Chartered Accountants ___ _____ Firm Reg. No. 004982S ALIGN=RIGHT>A.Umesh Patwardhan P ______ artner Place: Bengaluru M ______ . No.222945___ Date: May 23, 2024 UDIN: 24222945BKFAMA1452

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Kirloskar Electric Company Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024. We report that: i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment (PPE). (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. b) Management has physically verified these PPE in various units as per a phased program of physical verification, which is at reasonable intervals. The discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material however the same has been properly dealt with in the books of account. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings which has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988. Hence, reporting whether the Company has appropriately disclosed in the financial statements or not does not arise. ii) a) With regard to inventory, physical verification has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals and certain mistakes noticed in the inventory records have been corrected to the extent identified based on physical verification taken from time to time. No material discrepancies were noticed. b) As per the explanations provided to us and records verified by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Five crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets during the financial year and the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the company with the banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company and no material discrepancies were noticed. iii) a) The Company has made investments but has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Since the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable. b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companies Interest. iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made or guarantees given to the wholly owned subsidiaries covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. There were no loans given nor securities provided to wholly owned subsidiaries covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the said Act and the rules framed there under, with regard to deposits accepted from the public. There were no delays in repayment of deposits during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the management has represented to us that there are no deposits unpaid as laid down in section 74 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Further and according to the information by the Company, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal. vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and read with paragraph 2 above regarding inventory records, we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records. vii) a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any Other Statutory Dues barring delays in few cases in certain months in respect of provident fund. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above-mentioned statutory dues which were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Sales Tax, Value Added Tax and Income Tax had not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 with the relevant authorities on account of disputes. ( In lakhs)

Name of the statue Nature of the dues Amount ( in Lakhs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Karnataka Sales Tax Act, 1957 Resale tax demanded 228.90 2003 - 2005 Supreme Court The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 & The Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales tax demand 389.88 1999-00 to 2008-09, 2011- 12 & 2012-13 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 3196.18 AY 2013-2014 & AY 2014-2015 CIT (A) Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Transitional Input Tax Credit 1417.12 2017-18 Additional Commissioner of Central Tax

viii) As per the information and explanations given to us, there were no such transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no loans taken by the Company from the Government or from the debenture holders. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks and financial institutions. b) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for which the loans were obtained. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. e) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books and records, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books and records, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting on the compliance under Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise. xi) a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of books and records, there were no frauds by the Company or on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year. b) As there were no frauds noticed or reported during the year, filing of report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government does not arise. c) According to the information and explanation given to us and basis of our examinations of books and records, there were no Whistle-blower complaints received during the year. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause (xii) of the said Order does not apply. xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and as represented to us by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate Internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv) According to the information and explanations given, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provision of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and as per our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that

Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. xx) Since the Company does not come within the purview of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013, reporting under this clause does not apply. xxi) Being reporting on Standalone Company, reporting on adverse remarks included in the Consolidated financial statements does not arise.

For K N Prabhashankar & Co., Chartered Accountants ___ F _____ irm Reg. No. 004982S A.Umesh Patwardhan P ______ artner Place: Bengaluru ______ M. No.222945___ ___ Date: May 23, 2024 UDIN: 24222945BKFAMA1452

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kirloskar Electric Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.