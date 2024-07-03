Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd Summary

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd (KECL), promoted by Kirloskar Brothers, Pune, with the technical and financial participation of Brush Electrical Engineering Co., UK, a member of the Hawker Siddeley Group is a leading player in Electrical Equipment Industry in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric motors, alternators, generators, transformers, switchgear, DG Machine sets etc.Incorporated in Jul.46, Kirloskar Electric Co., was the catalyst for industrialization in India. The Company acquired Voltas Transformers, Pune thus establishing its presence in the cast resin transformers market. Later it has tied up with Wind Energy Group, UK for manufacture of Wind Turbine Generators. The company completed strategic acquisition(at a cost of Rs,8 Crores) of Kirloskar Systems in Dec 15, 97 with a aim of synergy of activity of transformer business with switchgear business. The company has undertaken a business restructuring activity and thereby it has transferred its Rotating Machines Group business to it subsidiary Kaytee Switchgear Pvt. Ltd.Its main activity is the manufacture and sale of a diverse range of electrical and electronic equipment - AC induction motors, transformers, AC generators, DC machines, control equipment and systems, power electronic products, instrumentation, automation and controls and industrial electronic equipment. The projects and systems division of the company has specialised in executing system packages for large industries like steel, fertilisers, cement, sugar and other core sectors. KECL has developed its first 40-MVA transformer. It participated in the development of a specialised mobile power set for the Prithvi missiles project, supplied and commissioned 10 cu mtr of excavator electrics, the biggest in the country and a total electric system package to the Maniyar Mini Hydel plant.The takeover of Voltas Transformers, Pune, has enabled KECL to establish a significant presence in the cast resin transformers market. KECL has recently diversified into non-conventional energy by tying up with the Wind Energy Group, UK, for manufacture of wind turbine generators.In 1999-2000, KEC North American, Inc., USA, became a subsidiary of your company for marketing and distribution organization in North America through the distribution channel of EASA (members of the Electrical Apparatus Service Association) shops. The proposal to form Joint Venture with a Singapore based company did not fructify as the company has started renegotiating the terms and the company has decided not to go ahead with the proposed Joint Venture.During 2007-08, the Company introduced BLISS, Diesel Generating Sets with a capacity rating of 12.5kVA to 25kVA. Transformer manufacturing facilities were enhanced by adding new manufacturing unit at Kondhapuri, Maharashtra. It introduced a new manufacturing plant in Gurgaon, Haryana in addition to existing facilities at Hubli, Karnataka and Kolkata, West Bangal.The Company acquired 95% of Lloyd Dynamowerke (LDW), a specialist German Motor and Generator company in August, 2008.During year 2008-09, the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Kirloskar Power Equipments Limited (KPEL) and Kaytee Switchgear Limited (KSL) was implemented which involved transfer of operating business of Kirloskar Power Equipment Limited and amalgamation of Kaytee Switchgear Limited with the Company and the said Scheme became effective on 27th June 2008.