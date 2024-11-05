|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Please find enclosed, IND-AS compliant unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Kirloskar Electric Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Ind-AS Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Ind AS compliant unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Kirloskar Electric Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Ind-AS compliant audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) or the quarter & year ended March 31 2024 Ind AS Compliant audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Kirloskar Electric Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Ind-AS compliant unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023. With reference to our earlier communication vide letter no. Sect./83/2023-24 dated December 29 2023 with regard to closure of Trading Window w.e.f. January 01 2024 it is further informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till Wednesday February 14 2024 i.e. until 48 hours after declaration of Ind AS compliant unaudited financial results for all designated persons & connected persons as per Companys Code of conduct. Please find enclosed, Ind AS compliant unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023 as approved by the Board of directors at its meeting held today i.e., on February 12, 2024 and signed by Mr. Vijay Ravindra Kirloskar, Executive Chairman of the Company. The limited review report of the statutory auditors of the Company is also enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.