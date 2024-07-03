iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bright Solar Ltd Share Price

4.1
(-4.65%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.25
  • Day's High4.25
  • 52 Wk High12.5
  • Prev. Close4.3
  • Day's Low4.1
  • 52 Wk Low 3.9
  • Turnover (lac)3.56
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bright Solar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

4.25

Prev. Close

4.3

Turnover(Lac.)

3.56

Day's High

4.25

Day's Low

4.1

52 Week's High

12.5

52 Week's Low

3.9

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bright Solar Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bright Solar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bright Solar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:27 AM
Sep-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.15%

Foreign: 0.15%

Indian: 0.04%

Non-Promoter- 99.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bright Solar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

20.4

20.4

20.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.43

10.43

10.37

17.77

Net Worth

29.43

30.83

30.77

38.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.52

23.46

57.41

39.57

yoy growth (%)

4.49

-59.12

45.06

119.54

Raw materials

-0.56

4.84

-50.08

-29.23

As % of sales

2.29

20.63

87.23

73.85

Employee costs

-0.87

-2.02

-1.58

-0.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.28

1.06

4.02

9.54

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.42

-0.41

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.55

-1.68

-3.34

Working capital

-0.8

0.2

15.14

-2.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.49

-59.12

45.06

119.54

Op profit growth

-62.02

-65.64

-57.78

218.89

EBIT growth

-66.6

-71.9

-58.47

220.19

Net profit growth

-65.81

-77.96

-62.26

262.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bright Solar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bright Solar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Piyushkumar Thumar

Director

Jagrutiben Joshi

Whole-time Director

Ajay Raj Singh

Independent Director

Viren Rajeshkumar Makwana

Independent Director

Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar

Company Secretary

Ritendrasinh K Rathod

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bright Solar Ltd

Summary

Bright Solar Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Bright Solar Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 23, 2010. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Bright Solar Limited on January 29, 2018.Founded by Mr. Piyushkumar Thumar in 2010; the Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of solar pump and pumping system & other solar products and Infrastructure projects which includes Rural water supply projects & EPC projects of Water treatment & Sewerage treatment plant unit. Solar Water Pumping System consists of an inverter, a pump, and a PW array.The Company is a MNRE registered Channel Partner to get direct subsidy for Solar Water Pump System in all over India. The Company is a System Integrator of Solar PV Water Pumping System. The Company has all ISO/CE/BEE/IEC certifications and Valid Test Report as per MNRE specifications.The Company has well established relationship with leading solar energy players like Waaree, Solex, Kosol, Shivam, El-sol, Vcproject etc. During 2013-14, as a sub-contractor, the company executed a project for design, marketing, supply, installation & commissioning of solar water pumping systems with an aggregate capacity of 2832 KW for Waaree, which was the principal contractor. The Company is also assigned NSIC-D&B-SMERA Rating of SE 2B which indicates High performance capability and moderate financial strength.The Compan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bright Solar Ltd share price today?

The Bright Solar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Solar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bright Solar Ltd is ₹10.25 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bright Solar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bright Solar Ltd is 0 and 0.35 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bright Solar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bright Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bright Solar Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹12.5 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bright Solar Ltd?

Bright Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.31%, 3 Years at -25.74%, 1 Year at -35.94%, 6 Month at -48.43%, 3 Month at -37.40% and 1 Month at -3.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bright Solar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bright Solar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bright Solar Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.