SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹4.25
Prev. Close₹4.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.56
Day's High₹4.25
Day's Low₹4.1
52 Week's High₹12.5
52 Week's Low₹3.9
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
20.4
20.4
20.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.43
10.43
10.37
17.77
Net Worth
29.43
30.83
30.77
38.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.52
23.46
57.41
39.57
yoy growth (%)
4.49
-59.12
45.06
119.54
Raw materials
-0.56
4.84
-50.08
-29.23
As % of sales
2.29
20.63
87.23
73.85
Employee costs
-0.87
-2.02
-1.58
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.28
1.06
4.02
9.54
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.42
-0.41
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.55
-1.68
-3.34
Working capital
-0.8
0.2
15.14
-2.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.49
-59.12
45.06
119.54
Op profit growth
-62.02
-65.64
-57.78
218.89
EBIT growth
-66.6
-71.9
-58.47
220.19
Net profit growth
-65.81
-77.96
-62.26
262.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Piyushkumar Thumar
Director
Jagrutiben Joshi
Whole-time Director
Ajay Raj Singh
Independent Director
Viren Rajeshkumar Makwana
Independent Director
Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar
Company Secretary
Ritendrasinh K Rathod
Summary
Bright Solar Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Bright Solar Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 23, 2010. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Bright Solar Limited on January 29, 2018.Founded by Mr. Piyushkumar Thumar in 2010; the Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of solar pump and pumping system & other solar products and Infrastructure projects which includes Rural water supply projects & EPC projects of Water treatment & Sewerage treatment plant unit. Solar Water Pumping System consists of an inverter, a pump, and a PW array.The Company is a MNRE registered Channel Partner to get direct subsidy for Solar Water Pump System in all over India. The Company is a System Integrator of Solar PV Water Pumping System. The Company has all ISO/CE/BEE/IEC certifications and Valid Test Report as per MNRE specifications.The Company has well established relationship with leading solar energy players like Waaree, Solex, Kosol, Shivam, El-sol, Vcproject etc. During 2013-14, as a sub-contractor, the company executed a project for design, marketing, supply, installation & commissioning of solar water pumping systems with an aggregate capacity of 2832 KW for Waaree, which was the principal contractor. The Company is also assigned NSIC-D&B-SMERA Rating of SE 2B which indicates High performance capability and moderate financial strength.The Compan
The Bright Solar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bright Solar Ltd is ₹10.25 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bright Solar Ltd is 0 and 0.35 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bright Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bright Solar Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹12.5 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Bright Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.31%, 3 Years at -25.74%, 1 Year at -35.94%, 6 Month at -48.43%, 3 Month at -37.40% and 1 Month at -3.53%.
