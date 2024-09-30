Bright Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024. Bright Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Bright Solar Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of undefined held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)