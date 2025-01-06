Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.52
23.46
57.41
39.57
yoy growth (%)
4.49
-59.12
45.06
119.54
Raw materials
-0.56
4.84
-50.08
-29.23
As % of sales
2.29
20.63
87.23
73.85
Employee costs
-0.87
-2.02
-1.58
-0.39
As % of sales
3.58
8.6
2.76
1
Other costs
-22.54
-24.88
-1.65
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.94
106.03
2.87
0.66
Operating profit
0.53
1.4
4.08
9.68
OPM
2.17
5.98
7.12
24.47
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.42
-0.41
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.08
-0.07
-0.33
Other income
0.25
0.16
0.42
0.29
Profit before tax
0.28
1.06
4.02
9.54
Taxes
-0.1
-0.55
-1.68
-3.34
Tax rate
-38.18
-51.62
-41.8
-35.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
0.51
2.34
6.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.01
Net profit
0.17
0.51
2.34
6.2
yoy growth (%)
-65.81
-77.96
-62.26
262.6
NPM
0.71
2.19
4.07
15.67
