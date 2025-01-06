iifl-logo-icon 1
Bright Solar Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.9
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.52

23.46

57.41

39.57

yoy growth (%)

4.49

-59.12

45.06

119.54

Raw materials

-0.56

4.84

-50.08

-29.23

As % of sales

2.29

20.63

87.23

73.85

Employee costs

-0.87

-2.02

-1.58

-0.39

As % of sales

3.58

8.6

2.76

1

Other costs

-22.54

-24.88

-1.65

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.94

106.03

2.87

0.66

Operating profit

0.53

1.4

4.08

9.68

OPM

2.17

5.98

7.12

24.47

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.42

-0.41

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.08

-0.07

-0.33

Other income

0.25

0.16

0.42

0.29

Profit before tax

0.28

1.06

4.02

9.54

Taxes

-0.1

-0.55

-1.68

-3.34

Tax rate

-38.18

-51.62

-41.8

-35.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.51

2.34

6.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.01

Net profit

0.17

0.51

2.34

6.2

yoy growth (%)

-65.81

-77.96

-62.26

262.6

NPM

0.71

2.19

4.07

15.67

